Members of Kingdom Builders Church prepare supplies for area homeless.

Kingdom Builders helps area homeless

Wed, 02/02/2022 - 12:57pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

With another round of snow expected to blow in, Cameron-based Kingdom Builders Church picked the perfect time to distribute survival kits to area homeless. 

Volunteers from Kingdom Builders spent last Friday and Saturday preparing then distributing more than 30 survival bags to area homeless with an estimated 6 to 10 inches of snow expected to hit the area Wednesday. 

“It’s a good thing to help out the homeless and the whole community. It’s something I’ve done before and it’s been something that has been important to me - to make sure everyone knows they’re taken care of and they’re loved and how much we appreciate them,” Volunteer Judah Severe said. 

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.

 

