Kirkendoll, Foster named CHS Courtwarming queen and king

Cameron High School seniors Jenessa Kirkendoll and Monte Foster became court warming royalty during last Friday’s ceremony inside the CHS gymnasium.

Following a vote by their classmates, Kirkendoll and Foster were officially crowned CHS court warming queen and king, which came as a surprise to both recipients.

“I was definitely shocked. I appreciate it. I just want to say thanks to everyone. It was definitely a fun surprise,” Kirkendoll said.

Although typically sporting her cheerleading uniform for traditional courtwarming game, clad in formalwear, this year Kirkendoll sat in the stands while her teammates cheered. She is the daughter of Adrienne Kirkendoll. Along with cheerleading, Kirkendoll also participates in volleyball, soccer, show choir, and serves as Interact president, National Honor Society Student Council representative, and senior class secretary. After graduating in May, she plans to attend Kansas State University and major in elementary education with a minor in special education.

“I’m excited. I’m definitely excited to hold this honor. I’m very thankful,” Kirkendoll said.

Foster is the son of Suping Foster. An avid weightlifter and baseball player, Foster also excels in music and academics. He plays drums for the CHS Marching Dragon Band, jazz band, pep band, drumlins and show choir. He is also a member of Future Business Leaders of America, and enjoys studying computer programming and architectural engineering in his free time. After graduation, he plans on attending Missouri University of Science and Technology and study to become an aerospace engineer with a secondary focus in mechanical engineering.

“It was a shocker for sure. I think it was a close call. It was anyone’s game. I’m just happy to be here. I was really excited. It’s awesome … It doesn’t fit well on my head, because I have a big head, but it’s awesome. I’m going to hang on to it,” Foster said.

Other candidates included: Emily Edwards, Hollie Hedgpeth, Madison Jessen, Addison Shanks, Nathan Howell, Thomas Robinson, T.J. Best and Daylin Cruickshank.

Click this link to download photos from the event at full resolution. http://mycameronnews.com/kirkendoll-foster-named-chs-courtwarming-queen-and-king