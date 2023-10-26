Lady Dragons end season with loss after four-set thriller against Benton

The Cameron Lady Dragons’ season came to a sudden end last Thursday, but not before they put a scare in second-seed Benton during a contentious four-set loss.

After dropping the first two sets 25-18 and 25-21, the Lady Dragons rallied to take the third 25-13, but fell short in the fourth 25-22 - bringing Cameron’s season to an end with an overall record of 15-13-1.

“It’s not over until point 25 of the last set. They went out there, and I had some girls that were nervous about it, but they came back and fired at them. They showed we belong in that championship game. I was really proud of them for that,” Cameron coach Addie Floyd said.

Despite the loss, last Thursday’s game was a bit of a swan song for Cameron seniors, and also provided few bright spots for the juniors and underclassmen to build off next season. Junior outside hitter Addi McVicker tallied a team-leading 16 kills, followed by senior OH Eme Teel’s 9. Defensively, senior libero Kendall Harper was a force on the back line with 22 digs. Senior middle blocker Ella Jameson shined in nearly all statistical categories with a team-leading 5 blocks to complement her 15 digs and 9 kills.

With Teel, Harper, Jameson, senior setter Kristi Morris and senior OH Desirae Barnes graduating next Spring, Floyd said she is in for a bit of a rebuild next season, but feels her cadre of talented juniors and underclassmen make the prospect of a rebuild seem like a reload instead.

“I have a lot of spots to fill (next season), but I have a lot of girls that are willing to put in the time, the commitment and make the most of it,” Floyd said. “I have a lot of girls that play club volleyball. Just getting them out there and that kind of exposure, more practice in the offseason, you never know. I can dwell on what next year is going to bring, but - right now - I’m just going to enjoy what time I have left with my seniors and celebrating all of the postseason awards we have coming up.”