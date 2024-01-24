Lady Dragons show improvement ahead of MEC tournament at Sam Martin Invite

The Cameron Lady Dragons travel to Benton for the Midland Empire Conference Tournament with a full head of steam after taking third at the Sam Martin Invitational Monday.

Looking for their sixth consecutive MEC title this weekend, the Lady Dragons aim to pick up where they left off Monday after five wrestlers brought home gold and silver medals.

Reigning state champion Justice Brewer provided the Lady Dragons with their only gold medal on the day. A pair of pins and a victory via no contest separated her from the competition, and improved the senior’s record to 27-2 heading into Saturday’s MEC tournament. On the opposite end of the age spectrum, and a few weight classes higher, 18-9 freshman Madecyn Hedgpeth earned a silver medal at 170 on a pair of pins before falling to 15-4 Lexington junior Karalena Steinhauser in the championship round.

From 105 to 115, the Lady Dragons had a run of good luck with sophomore Taryn Hearn, junior Skye Mallon and jr. Ally Evans each earning silver medals in their respective weight classes. Hearn, 21-8, demolished the competition with four consecutive pins before falling to 28-6 Lone Jack freshman Lillian McCleary via pin. Mallen, 23-8, rolled up three consecutive pins until falling to 8-7 Mid-Buchanan senior Sierra Crook. Evans, 21-11, picked up a pair of pins and a victory by forfeit before falling to 14-4 Lathrop senior Ali Gonzalez in the championship round.

As for the remaining Lady Dragons, Zyra Fife took sixth place. Jenna Gray took sixth place. Delaney Jobe took sixth, Amanda Jefferson took fifth place and Payton Allen took seventh.