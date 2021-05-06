Lady Dragons show progress as end nears

The Cameron High School Lady Dragon Soccer Team edged closer to its first win Tuesday following a 6-0 loss to Excelsior Springs.

Although held scoreless, the Lady Dragons held the Lady Tigers to a single score in the first half, but fatigue and what Coach Jason Welch described as abysmal officiating took its toll on the Lady Dragons by the second half.

“It didn’t help that this game was poorly officiated. Chips, straight arms and stuff - they’re illegal,” Welch said. “The refs just let them play and we have to play to their standard. I told them ‘just run them over.’ We’re more of a docile team. We want to play the game instead of being brutal ... They weren’t calling anything today. You can put this in the paper. It pissed me off and I let them know.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.