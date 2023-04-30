Last three historical markers unveiled

City of Cameron officials and board members of the Cameron Train Depot Museum and Historical Society gathered in McCorkle Park to celebrate the installation of the final historical marker last Thursday.

Last Thursday, members of the Historical Society unveiled the final three historical markers highlighting President Harry S. Truman’s visits to a home on Chestnut Street, Outlaw Jesse James’ frequent visits to downtown and Cameron’s role in the production of the 1970 film “Adam at 6 a.m.” starring Michael Douglas.

“Paul Fiddick started this project. It was his dream. He envisioned this in 2020. He started making phone calls ... Ultimately, we took it on as a historical society to be his people to coordinate this here in Cameron,” said Connie Lintner, who sits of the historical society board.

Last summer, city officials installed the first of seven planned historic markers as part of the $21,000 primarily funded by Fiddick. Fiddick helped unveil one of the second round of markers last fall, but could not attend last Thursday’s ceremony. As part of the project, each market bares the likeness of its subject and tells a short story about his or her time in Cameron. With markers placed at “selfie height” Fiddick hopes the markers attract visitors and increase civic pride.

“Here, along the east side of McCorkle Park, we have actors Michael Douglas and Lee Purcell, who starred in the movie ‘Adam at 6 a.m.’, which was filmed here in 1969. We still have several local residents, who live here in Cameron, that were either in the movie or here when they were children at the time the movie was being filmed here. These monuments were all designed and ordered through Sloan Monument. Karen Thompson was an intricate part of getting this done,” Lintner said.

Lintner said former Cameron Citizen-Observer History Columnist Stan Hendrix’s work inspired Fiddick to create the project. Lintner also credited Cameron Community Development Director Tim Wymes and Tad Wilson, who served as interim public works director during the majority of construction, for their diligent work in installing the markers.

“Thanks to Paul Fiddick for having the vision, being in on every step of the process and providing the majority of the financing to finish this historical walk,” Lintner said.

Click this link for a downloadable photo gallery from the event. http://mycameronnews.com/last-three-historical-markers-unveiled