Lawsuit threats prompt COVID-19 policy changes for Cameron schools

Following threats of legal litigation by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt over mask mandates in schools, the Cameron R-1 School District will dramatically shift its strategy in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

During Monday’s Cameron R-1 School District Board of Trustees meeting, Supt. Matt Robinson announced the change of plan that previously required masking in buildings if 9 percent of students and staff had COVID-related absences.

“There have been all types of lawsuits filed on all types of ends because of the COVID return plans, masking mandates and all of those types of changes. I’ll be recommending changes to our Safe Return to In Person Opportunities Plan,” Robinson said. “Mainly those will include a test-to-stay type of situation. It’s going to be the best way to maintain not only our obligation, but our duty as a board. Quite honestly, it’s given to us by state statute to make sure kids stay in school.”

Since the start of the 2021-2022 school year in late August, only Cameron Veterans Middle School passed the 9 percent threshold requiring students and staff to mask in late November. School officials lifted the requirement December 6th, but postponed the December 7th assembly honoring the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor Attack until February.

“If a student is in close contact and would be contact traced, they will have the option to test three times, or based on when we find out, at least twice so they can stay in school and we don’t have to send them home,” Robinson said. “Obviously, parents will have the option to decide whether they want to keep their kids home for 10 days and be quarantined or whether they want to do a test to stay option. We feel like it was a good option to keep more kids in school.”

School Board Trustee Pam Ice applauded Robinson’s recommendation.

“We’re mandated by a statute that it is unlawful to have sick kids in school. When we’re making these return to learn plans, we don’t get to look at things in the news. We have to follow state statute,” Ice said. “State statute 191, that was established in 1963, says we’re required to keep kids healthy and safe. We’re also required to keep kids in school as often as we can. What we’ve done tonight has been great effort to keep kids in school as much as we can while balancing keeping kids healthy as well.”