Leibrandt’s to host 150th anniversary celebration Monday

Leibrandt Jewelry will host its 150th anniversary Monday as part of a weeklong event honoring one of Cameron’s longest serving businesses.

Priceless knickknacks from a forlorn era adorn the walls and shelves of the new Leibrandt Jewelry location, but one artifact that stands tallest among them is an old clock Store Owner Steve Leibrandt said served the store for more than 100 years and told the time for countless ancestors who managed the store since its founding in 1873.

“It’s been running in this business since about 1885 or 1890. The oldest picture we have at the old store (on Third Street) is about 1885 or 1890, and we have a history case which is kind of cool with pictures of the one who started the store with his father and then my daughter and her two kids, which is seven generations in Cameron now,” Leibrandt said.

Over its 150 years of operation, Leibrandt Jewelry slowly evolved, catering to the various needs of its customers. Due to major retail outlets not taking form until the 1970s, many local businesses served a clientele much different than what the sign on the door may advertise. Since its 1873 founding, Leibrandt served as a jewelry retail and repair store, sold fishing bait and tackle, sheet music and instruments, and even began a foray into television repair.

“Mom always wanted to learn to play the piano, so she got a piano in the early 1960s. My grandfather came over and played. I had no clue he could play the piano. We went over and played by chords, he played for about 30 or 40 minutes and we were amazed,” Leibrandt said.

In 2021, Leibrandt reluctantly moved to the new location on Walnut Street after city officials deemed the three-building structure housing Leibrandt’s as a dangerous structure. After securing a new location, which Leibrandt said opened up a new class of clientele due to its location along a busy highway, workers then began the arduous task of moving the 148-year-old jewelry store and all of its valuables.

“It’s been kind of odd. You’d be surprised how many people who lived in Cameron for quite a while never drove down Third Street or knew we were here. A lot of people who live in Cameron, their kids go to school here but they work in Kansas City,” Leibrandt said. “They do most of their shopping on their way home, and just don’t go down Third Street. With internet banking, they don’t go to the bank like they used to. It’s been a learning experience. We have to let them know what we do. Most, if not all, of the repair work they do gets sent out. They don’t do it in the store.”

Leibrandt believes his personal touch, a family tradition, is what kept the business open for so long. With a focus on quality over quantity, Leibrandt will admit his prices are not the cheapest. However, he favors products that are built to last - family heirlooms, and able to repair long after the initial point of sale.

“I look at it and go - is that going to hold up. I would rather not sell you something that is going to fall apart, and sell you something that is going to stand the test of time and you can pass to the next generation. I lot of people don’t understand there are gold neck chains that are made out of hollow-gold tubing, Leibrandt said. “They don’t weigh anything. They put big prices on them, then they discount them a bunch, but they don’t have maybe a fourth of the gold in them than a solid [chain] would have. It’s less expensive, but when you have a gold tube rubbing against another gold tube it’s going to cut the chain to pieces. It will last three to five years, but if you wear it a lot it won’t last that long.”

Throughout the week, Leibrandt’s will offer multiple opportunities to win a prize drawing. Participants who partake in each event earn another ticket for the drawing. For more information on the events, check out the Leibrandt’s Jewelry Facebook page.