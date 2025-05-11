Letting Sleeping Dogs Lie: McLaughlin Files Weekender

EDITORS NOTE: My original intent was not to run this column on our web page. But the response I have received from friends of the newspaper was clear...Let people see why you do what you do. It will help them to understand. So reluctantly, we're running it here. In this process, I have activated "McLaughlin Files: Uncensored" on Facebook. Using that platform, I will post most "Weekender" offerings on that page and the Cameron Community Forum. I have edited the original copy to remove two of the stories told to set the stage for my time here. If you're seeing this for the first time, the full text is on those platforms.

Letting Sleeping Dogs Lie

It is said that if you want a living being to agree with you, worship you, believe in you, love you unconditionally, get a dog.

I can say without qualification that that statement holds true with my two dogs only so long as they get the last two bites of whatever it is I’m eating. On my “Mark McLaughlin” Facebook page you can see all manner of photos of our two dogs, most remarkably, Elsa, an almost pure White Border Collie, just over a year old.

They follow my every step, and for reasons passing understanding, they love me. And with Elsa and Ivanka at my heels, I am never alone in the bathroom.

Being a newspaper person, like coaching basketball, is one of the fews jobs anyone can do in which your work product can be instantly analyzed…praised, derided, denied, acclaimed or condemned within moments of its publication or posting.

The stories of my eight months here were dominated by reporting on, and investigating issues that represented people in power, making decisions, and then often times, being forced to go on defense when the decision appeared to go against the will of the people, created problems they would have to pay for, or unfairly treated people trying to fight back against what they saw as things that were wrong, unethical, ane in some cases, potentially illegal, and being crushed.

I have tried to sort those things out and have used columns and editorials in addition to news stories to try to explain to you what was going on…good, bad or ugly.

Few people spread rose petals in my path. I often have pushback. It would be easier to “turtle up” and ignore what is right there in front of me.

If I ignore it, I don't make anyone mad. But readers and the citizens, whether they like it or not, are the worse for it.

I don’t take pleasure in being a “disruptor” but, there it is.

Is it better to let sleeping dogs lie, to seek out pictures of mutant potatoes and quilting bees, or is it important to dig into the issues weighing down this community?

I started back in newspapers about a year ago. I didn’t envision where that career triple jump was going to take me but fifteen months in, my initial newspaper experience involved two situastions harmful to the community I served as a reporter. I pursued them hard, and in both situations, shined light on elected officials who in the first instance were indifferent and incompetent, and in the second case power hungry and in love with that power.

By their nature, those stories first sparked my curiosity, and brought out both a natural desire to know the truth, and I felt a responsibility to the community to let them know.

Here's what's informed what I do as an editor, and how I've addressed the issues our community faces.

I never took a class in investigative reporting but for 30-plus years taught the inquiry method of social studies to my students.

—Identify what you know to be true.

—Determine what questions need to be asked

—Arrive at conclusions you can document, and then don’t be afraid to let logic and deductive reasoning take you the rest of the way in trying to figure out what to do about it.

What follows are the factors which signal to me that an issue needs to be investigated…

A person in power is/may be/could be using their position for personal gain, or for benefit that normal citizens don’t have access to. A person or persons in power are supporting an “Illuminati” type establishment group determined to protect their stake, power and influence. That may come out in planning and zoning issues, preventing the rising of new business interests that might be in competition with existing and established monied interests. An indifference to issues facing the community, how their actions affect the lives, livelihoods, or interests of normal folks with no recourse— Whether it’s the snatching of a building by the City, or the eminent domain on individual landowners whose property is intersected by a water pipeline, that’s a problem. When an entity of government is sloppy, kicks the can down the road, ignores problems until water cascades into their office, that’s a problem. When people are just “big footed” by city or county government, and they fight back, there’s issues there.

Whether it was Matt Arndt’s battle with the City Manager, Heath Gilbert’s conflict with the school system, or the current issue in front of us, someone has to look into this and report it.

Do I need to do a better job of distinguishing between fact and opinion? I think I do. Do I need to source stories better? Of course I do.

Do I ignore what’s out there and “let sleeping dogs lie”? No.

Sleeping dogs, can-kickus-down-the-roadus, look the other way for fear of pushback? Nope.

Do I see what appears to be an obvious landmine for the people of Cameron that will hurt them, cost them money or services in the taxes and rates they pay and just ignore it for fear of pushback?

Sorry, I can't do it.

I was told tonight by a supporter that some people will oppose our message simply because they don’t want Cameron to have any more bad news, more bad image, more bad press.

He calls it “head in the sand”.

I call it the mindset that identifies that something with our health isn’t right and we ignore it, hoping it will take care of itself.

I don’t investigate our goings on to rain hellfire down on people without care. There are people that deserve having a fire lit under them. There are people who become involved in things and get in over their head, sad when it happens, worthy of sympathy, but still, still bringing it to the attention of the people if it’s going to hurt them, if it’s going to cost them, and if it reveals that those we have put our trust in have let us down.

Sunshine is an important disinfectant.

Am I perfect at it yet? Not even close. But I’m going to work at it and get better at it everyday.

I’m not going to love the guy who tells me I have Stage 4 cancer and have six months to live.

But knowing is better than not knowing.

I don’t intend to go whistling by the graveyard. Whether I’m here one month or ten years, I am still a short-timer.

I have no interests to protect. No friends to cover for. No reason to “soft pedal” a story because of who it might offend, if the “cancer diagnosis” I have to give you is something you need to know.

I do not have a dog in any fight within the reach of these words or the sound of my voice.

I will look out for our readers and the people of Cameron. I will search for the truth, and I’ll give you my take on it.

Take it, leave it, whatever. I have no animus for those who don’t like what I’m writing or how I do this job. I wish you well…

May your camels spit nothing but dates. I don’t need anyone to like me or love me.

I have two dogs for that, so I’m good.