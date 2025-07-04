Library Fundraising Campaign Exceeds Goal

WE DID IT! Thank you, community of Cameron!

During the April Library Board meeting, JoEllen Pratt discussed the opportunity to purchase new furniture for the newly renovated children’s department, aiming to make it a comfortable and enjoyable space for families visiting the library.

The $25,000 price tag was not in this year's budget. Friends of the Library had raised over $10,000 and were eager to contribute this amount toward the purchase, but the library needed an additional $15,000 to cover the cost of the items and complete the renovation. The hope was to start the campaign on May 1st to achieve the total by May 31st. Thanks to community contributions, we were able to meet our goal by June 10th. The Furniture Fundraiser successfully raised $25,245!

It was a total community effort! The library received $22,090 from area businesses and organizations. Private donations made up $2,775, and almost $500 came from a donation change jar at the library circulation desk. Next steps are to review vendor bids, with the hope of having the new furniture in by October 1st.