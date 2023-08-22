A life well remembered

Cameron has always had some unique and interesting characters; people who stand out by the strength of their character and the fact that they “beat to a different drummer” in many ways.

Ray Stone lived much of his life in the Lathrop/Turney area, but had lived in Cameron for a number of years. Ray was often seen about town in his light blue Lincoln Town Car. It was a gift from his former wife, Catherine Cook, and he cherished it because of its connection to her.

Anyone looking for Ray would first check Sweet Al’s Donut Shop. He normally arrived at the 5 a.m. opening time and would hold court until they closed. He was especially fond of long-time employee Melanie Lassley. They became fast friends. He enjoyed the children on Saturday mornings. Melanie referred to him as “the icon of Cameron.”

Another passion for Ray was his antique Farmall tractor. He particularly enjoyed taking part in organized tractor caravans about the area. He enjoyed riding it to the Cameron Veterans Home for the residents to see and discuss.

Ray was “who he was,” he put on no airs and expected people to accept him as he was. Most of us never saw him without his bib overalls, and he made arrangements to be buried in those same overalls. He was friendly to everyone regardless of social or economic class. He enjoyed conversation and was always ready for a good joke.

He was an intelligent person who was well-read and he possessed a great, if wry, sense of humor. He always had a funny story to fit any situation.

Ray lost his life in a tragic automobile accident at age 86. It was the one way he never expected for his life to end. He had a deep faith and respected the faith of others. It was something we discussed often.

Ray will be greatly missed by those privileged to know him. Going into Sweet Al’s for a cup of coffee will never be the same. He was a good man. He was my friend.