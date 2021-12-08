Home / Home
Shown here is one of the "Light up Cameron" contestants as part of a fundraiser by Dream Catchers.

Light up Cameron

Wed, 12/08/2021 - 2:43pm admin
Christmas light contest to benefit Dream Catchers
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Dream Catchers hopes to make Cameron a little more festive for the upcoming holiday as part of its region-wide Christmas light contest. 

As part of “Light Up Cameron”, area home and business owners can put their holiday decorating skills to the test while raising awareness for Dream Catchers - a Christian organization providing equine therapy to veterans suffering from PTSD and special needs children. 

“We started this two years ago, and the reason for that is the City of Cameron stopped doing their lighting contest. We wanted to inspire a way to get the community back to decorating for the holidays, and at the same time raise interest and awareness of our program,” said Travis Eldredge, who also serves on the Dream Catchers oversight board.

