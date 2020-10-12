Lighting up Cameron

The second annual Fall Festival drew hundreds to McCorkle Park, partaking in music, food and a variety of other activities Saturday.

After a soft launch in 2019, the 2020 Fall Festival returned with much more enthusiasm with Cameron Missouri Main Street, Inc. partnering with the Cameron Arts Council this year.

“It went great. All of the venders I’ve talked to said they made a lot of sales and met a lot of people and took a lot of orders,” Fall Festival Co-organizer Denise Made said. “… Meri’s Dance Studio did a great job. Several people came out for that - 400 to 600 from what I heard were here in the park. The weather has been perfect. It has just been a great day.”

