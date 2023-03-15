Lights, Cameron, Action show choir returns to Goodrich Auditorium one last time Friday

Friday’s Cameron High School Show Choir debut of “Cabaret Nights” will relocate to the Goodrich Auditorium due to ongoing work to the stage, lighting and sound system inside the $8 million CHS Performing Arts Center.

Although recently hosting the Midland Empire Conference Arts Festival, officials behind Lights, Cameron, Action - the CHS Show Choir - said the performing arts center’s sound and lighting equipment would not be ready in time for their 2023 finale “Cabaret Nights” but not all of the performers had a negative response to moving to the dilapidated, nearly 100-year-old theater.

“I’m still bummed out we can’t use the new PAC, but I’m still excited to do my last performance in Goodrich because I’ve had so many good memories there, and I can make one last good one. That’s what I’m excited about,” CHS senior Ashtin Foley said.

“Cabaret Nights” will feature the show choir’s competition routines, as well as, several individual performances showcasing students’ skills tackling a variety of genres from disco to alternative rock and everything in between. For senior Alexis Jones, who will sing “Slipping Through My Fingers” by ABBA, she’s excited to take the stage one last time.

“Show Choir is my love. I think it will be a great show ... It’s been lots of fun. I love ABBA, and the song comes from ‘Momma Mia!’ That’s one of my favorite movies,” Jones said.

While Foley and Jones will do double-duty with each tackling a solo performance and group performance, senior Dayton Wilson will take on three different routines including a duet with fellow senior Spencer Pratt of “Agony” from the musical “Into the Woods”.

“It’s going to be special. It’s the last one, and hopefully we’ll make it the best one,” Wilson said. “... I was getting a little emotional earlier. I was thinking about our last bow on stage, which will be Saturday. I was getting emotional but it is going to be a really good show.”

Tickets are $10 at the door. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, Check out the Cameron High School Facebook page.