Lights, Cameron, Action unveils “On Top of Time” annual showcase next Friday at Cameron Performing Arts Center

The Cameron High School Show Choir - Lights, Cameron, Action - will showcase their talents a little earlier this year with its annual “Cabaret Nights” concert will kickoff next Friday inside the Cameron Performing Arts Center.

Although typically reserved as a victory lap after the state competition, as part of celebrating a new era for the Cameron High School Show Choir, “Cabaret Nights” will give audiences a sneak peek at the Choir’s state competition submission, as well as showcase the diverse talents of its singers in solo, duets and ensemble performances.

“This was an opportunity to revitalize the program. This was the year to do it. The idea of ‘This is our time’ came into the conversation, and looking at the music, it kind of fell into place,” CHS Show Choir Co-Director Jamey Derks said.

The theme to this year’s “Cabaret Nights” is On Top of Time, which Derks said reflects a new era for the CHS Show Choir. After years of having only one active director, following the departure of former CHS director Sean Carder last summer, CHS administrators sought to expand the scope of the CHS performing arts departments by hiring two directors Derks and Dre’Shon Tolbert.

“The whole concept is time is fleeting, and it’s easy to get away from you. Not only living in the moment, and making the best of the time you have right now, and enjoying that, but also a statement from our show choir to the community and beyond that this is our time. It’s time to sit up and take notice of Lights, Cameron, Action,” Derks said.

While “Cabaret Nights” may be a new era for administrators, senior Allison Brown hopes to pick up with “Cabaret Nights” where she left off with the fall production of “Frozen Jr.” After starring in the sellout show last November, which served as the grand opening for $8.7 million CHS Performing Arts Center, Brown hopes to once again pack the stands for the upcoming two-night performance, which not only allows students to showcase their talents, but perform selections using music they know and love.

“It’s bittersweet. Show Choir is one of my favorite things, and I’m not ready to leave it. I’m glad I get to have one last year, to have an awesome show with awesome people supporting me. I’m excited to come back next year and see how the program continues to grow,” Brown said. “We each get a moment to show who we really are. We get to pick our own song. We get to be ourselves through that performance, and we get to perform with special people.”

“Cabaret Nights” will debut 7 p.m. Friday, January 19 with an additional show 7 p.m. Saturday, January 20. To purchase tickets, visit Tickets-www.showtix4u.com.

EDITORS NOTE: SCHOOL OFFICIALS POSTPONED THE EVENT UNTIL MARCH DUE TO WEATHER PREVENTING STUDENT REHEARSALS.