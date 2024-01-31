Little Blessings inks agreement to join downtown development plan

Little Blessings became the second business approved for Cameron Downtown Redevelopment plan following the Cameron City Council’s unanimous approval.

During their most recent meeting, the Cameron City Council finalized an agreement allowing for a 12-year tax abatement as part of a $190,000 project, which includes exterior improvements and stabilization, roof replacement, renovation of loft apartments, general building upgrades, new windows, repair and replacement of staircases and fire escapes, new shutters, paving of parking area, painting of the exterior of the buildings, and lighting of the exterior of the Little Blessings building.

“The whole purpose of the program is for people to fix their buildings, which brings up the value of the building and the property around it. A lot of communities have programs like this because the downtown is a dying breed ... This brings life back into a community,” said Cameron Community Development Director Tim Wymes in a follow-up interview Tuesday.

The Little Blessings project is just the second business approved for the program. The first was the new Leibrandt Jewelry location on Walnut Street. Wymes hopes more businesses take advantage of the program in the near future, and continue revitalizing downtown one building at a time.

“That is the intent of all of these sort downtown chapter 353 plans. In most communities across the state, including the City of Cameron, downtown areas have either stayed flat or have actually decreased in property tax amounts,” Cameron Attorney Padraic Corcoran said. “One of the goals, outside of blight remediation, is also to return properties to the tax rolls - how high our evaluation is - and that would then actually increase the revenues.”