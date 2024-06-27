Local Cameron woman opens her first bakery

Local Cameron resident Carissa Oxford, and former Cameron High School graduate of 2023, opened her first bakery in Hamilton. Oxford’s business “Jaybirds Bakery” opened June 13th. Within the first few hours of opening, Carissa sold out. That being said, Father’s Day was last week, which gave residents an opportunity to buy last-minute Father’s Day goodies. This week, Carissa remains open on a 10 am to 2 pm schedule, doing what she does best, and sticking to custom orders including cupcakes, cookies, cakes, and a few extra specialty items, muffins, scones, cinnamon rolls, pastries, and other items that are stored in her bakery case.

After Carissa graduated from Cameron High School, she decided to pursue a career by departing a year of culinary school where she learned anything and everything she could to do what she loves at Kansas City Kansas Community College, and graduating this last month, in May. Oxford has had a history of baking or cooking in her free time for several years, and worked at The Cameron Market as a cake decorator for approximately two years in high school, learning the aspects of working and decorating sweet treats. This later kickstarted her journey to start her own business, Jaybird’s Bakery. Tracy Funk, who Carissa worked with, quickly became her mentor.

“I’m excited to be here, and everyone has been great and super welcoming. We are still so close to Cameron, and all our loyal customers, Cameron followers, and people that know about our business come down to support us. Without the support of my parents, I truly could not have gotten here today without them and their constant support that keeps me going.” Oxford states.