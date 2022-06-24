Local COVID hospitalizations continue, health official forecasts seasonal impacts

Despite seeing a dramatically reduced number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations since the pandemic’s peak in the fall of 2020, Clinton County Health Department Administrator Blair Shock believes the virus will become a seasonal health concern similar to a typical flu season.

Shock said recent upticks in COVID-19 hospitalizations show Americans will continue dealing with the virus for years to come, but innovations in vaccines and treatments for the virus make it much easier to mitigate than when the pandemic began in the spring of 2020.

“Cases are creeping up, and that’s not entirely unexpected. The reason for this is we were in a honeymoon period after that really horrific winter surge, where a large portion of our population contracted COVID. A large portion of our population then had an acquired immunity from their infections along with immunity incurred from vaccination. There weren’t a large number of people that were susceptible. That was the case nationwide. As that immunity wanes, we’re seeing more cases. What I expect moving forward is seeing a more cyclical trend as far as cases,” Shock said.

Using the COVID Omicron variant as an example, Shock said last winter nearly matched the virus’ previous peak, despite many of the infected already contracting the virus and having natural immunity or gaining that immunity through vaccination. Since last May, hospitalizations in Clinton County continue steadily climbing despite the dry, summer air not being conducive to spreading respiratory illness.

“They’re not to the level that we were last summer. We’re still below that, which is good, and indicative that a larger portion of the population has some level of immunity. That doesn’t necessarily prevent them from contracting COVID, but they’re not catching it as severely as they were,” Shock said.