Local group hoping to establish committee for future maintenance, improvements

A group of concerned baseball and softball parents hope to work with the Cameron Park Board regarding improvements to Cameron Community Park at Old Somerville.

During the most recent Cameron Park Board meeting, multiple parents and coaches addressed the board about creating a committee, which will provide a direct line of communication with the board in order to fast-track work necessary for hosting tournaments and other revenue-generating activities.

“The fields are not playable for high school softball. The fields cannot generate income from tournaments. I know we have one coming up at the beginning of the fall that the girls can’t do (at the new ballfields) because of the surface,” said Jackie Hopkins, a parent of two Cameron baseball and softball players.

A few of the immediate concerns presented to the board included: improving parking, installation of the recently purchased scoreboards and improving the field surfaces. Cameron R-1 School District Athletic Dept. Co-Director Kristy McIntosh, who moved the Class 3 District 16 Baseball Tournament to Lathrop due to the ballpark field conditions not meeting state high school tournament standards, requested a timeframe for ballpark improvements. She hopes to move the annual Cameron High School Lady Dragon Softball Tournament from Park Valley Baseball Softball Complex to the new $6.7 million Cameron Community Park this fall.