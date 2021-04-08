Home / News / Local legislators detail initiative similar to Georgia voting bill

Local legislators detail initiative similar to Georgia voting bill

Thu, 04/08/2021 - 4:02pm admin

Missouri State Representatives J. Egglesston and Randy Railsback announced their support of bills seeking a more secure election process, recently passed out of the house. 

While speaking to a group of Cameron retired teachers, Eggleston said securing Missouri’s elections reflects a nationwide concern following last fall’s presidential election and focuses on creating a paper trail for each ballot cast. 

“In a package, they would institute voter ID so when you go to vote you have to show you are who you say you are,” Eggleston said. “No-excuse absentee voting would be allowed ... But not mail-in ballots, everything has to be paper ballots. No more voting on an iPad if this passes. Any machine that counts the ballots, the software would have to come from an American company and not a foreign company.” 

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media