Local Woman Nominated to Missouri Ambassadors of Music Trip to Germany

A local Cameron High School Student, an incoming senior, Evelyn Foster has a passion for music, involving herself in multiple activities during her previous years in school. Foster is involved in her high school band, playing trombone, and also involved herself in the school’s choir as an alto one range. Foster had the opportunity to take a trip to Rosenberg, Germany for fifteen days to expand her knowledge in the art of music for the Missouri Ambassadors of Music, touring all the places she was allowed to. Evelyn not only traveled to Germany but also stopped in London and Switzerland for a few days. One place she traveled to was the Windsor Castle, which is one the oldest castles in the world, and most popular for its beautiful architecture. When asked how she was able to attend the trip to Germany, Foster suspects that one of her choir teachers nominated her to be able to go. Eight members, including Foster, participated in the trip. An audition day for chair and choir placements was held in Columbia, before her trip, where they got to meet others who performed. Evelyn also attended a four-day camp at Washington University in St. Louis where she stayed on campus, to learn how college life worked, and had multiple musical- band, and choir practices during her time which was what led to traveling to Germany.

“Performing in Rosenberg, Germany was the highlight of my trip. I enjoyed all of the different people and meeting other musicians,” She says. She goes into detail about the art museum, Windsor Castle, and some older women in Germany who made Christmas ornaments for the students as they continued their journey. Throughout her time, experiencing music in Germany meant so much to her, and opened her eyes to why she fell in love with the art of music.