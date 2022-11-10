Local writers talk the professional side of book publishing with CHS students

A trio of published Cameron writers sat down with local high school students to discuss the business and production pitfalls of producing a novel.

Published authors Glory Fagan, Janna Ledbetter and Zach Nuss spoke with Cameron High School students about their journeys in the production industry, and dispelled a few tropes that may have been an industry standard less than a decade ago.

“It was great to be back. I spent 21 years of my career in this building. It was really neat to be back,” said Fagan, who drew from her experience writing her novel “Mairzy Doats” as well as her work as a writer for the outdoor magazine Missouri Life. “I really appreciated seeing familiar faces in the audience. Kids who were the children of former students, and a teacher (Melissa Harper-Stemberger), who is a former student as well and a colleague. That was neat to me.”

With the publishing landscape changing by the day, Fagan, Ledbetter and Nuss each took a more circuitous route in producing their works by self-publishing. While previous generations of writers went through the process of personally reaching out to publishing companies or hiring a literary agent to do the heavy lifting, through the age of the internet many writers forego industry gatekeeping and are doing it to great success. The gamble is recouping out-of-pocket expenses usually picked up by a publishing company.