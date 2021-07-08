Longest serving Mo. House Speaker dies at 85

Missouri’s longest serving speaker of the house Bob F. Griffin passed away Wednesday.

Griffin, 85, served as Speaker of the House from 1981-1996 but locally he is known for spearheading an effort to bring thousands of jobs to Cameron via the Western Missouri Correctional Center.

A native of Braymer, Griffin came to Cameron in 1962 after serving in the Air Force. While practicing law, he became the Clinton County prosecutor where he served until 1970, following his election to the Missouri House of Representatives. Griffin recently made a donation of more than $200,000 for the construction of Cameron’s animal control facility, which the city named in honor of his wife. Linda's Precious Pets Cameron Animal Care Facility held its grand opening last fall.

