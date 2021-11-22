Home / News / MADE IN MISSOURI: Business helps artists, entreprenuers

MADE IN MISSOURI: Business helps artists, entreprenuers

Mon, 11/22/2021 - 1:39pm admin

Supporting area artisans got much easier thanks to a new business focused on handcrafted goods made in Missouri.

For Linda Krentz, co-owner of 3rd Street Fusion in Cameron, she sought to open the stores in order to showcase the vast number of area artists and their variety of talents.

"It’s unbelievable, but they don’t always have a place to display it,” Krentz said. “We started asking around for different artists and handcrafted items. That’s how it happened."

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES THURSDAY.

Trending Video

My Cameron News

BB Highway
P.O. Box 498
Cameron, MO 64429
PHONE: (816) 632-6543
FAX: (816) 632-4508
Email: editor@mycameronnews.com

Privacy Policy
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media