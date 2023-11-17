Magic Table provides a new form of therapy for Cameron veterans

The Cameron Veterans Home recently received an amazing piece of technology for the recreational therapy of its veterans.

The technology, referred to as the “Magic Table” represents a collaborative effort between the Cameron Veterans Assistance League and Sheila Mefford, Recreation/Music Therapist Supervisor.

Sheila first saw this therapy item at a Recreational Therapy Conference and was totally impressed by the device. It is manufactured by a Dutch Company and they refer to the device as “Tovertaful”, but the “Magic Table” is an appropriate English language name. It really seems to be magic.

The device projects interactive games onto a white table and then the “magic” begins. The projections are interactive and possess up to 4 difficulty levels of play. One example was the projection of butterflies onto the table. A player can place their hand on the table and a butterfly will flit over and land on the hand. Adding to the game, a player can tap on the table and flowers will appear which can be “picked up”, attracting more butterflies.

Another game allows the player to tap on the table and a “package” of seeds appears for the player to “plant”. The plants grow very quickly, clouds appear bringing “rain” to the plants, then the “Sun” appears helping the plants to grow. The vegetables can then be “picked and carried from the field.”

Sheila explained that the games are designed to provide physical, social, cognitive, and sensory therapy. She says that the benefits to the veterans is even more than expected. She cited one resident who has rarely spoken since admitted, after access to the games he is talking almost constantly.

One game provides, in sequence, silverware, and place mats. The game player can rub on the pieces of silverware (shining them) and then “set the table”. It has been a big help in reminding residents of meal time and encouraging them to eat. Most importantly the games have “worked wonders” in calming residents with behavior problems.

Currently there are 40 different games available. All games are evidence-proven, and more games will be purchased as they become available, thanks to the generous donation of the Veterans Assistance League which contracted to automatically receive new games as they become available.

Sheila is generous in her thankfulness for the Assistance League. Many of the therapeutic devices and therapies would not be possible without the Assistance League.