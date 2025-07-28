Make Cameron Great Again? Job One...Get the Big Things Right

Chalk Talk

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

MCGA — CM Hire a chance to get "The Big Call Right"

The entire community is holding its breath right now awaiting the City Council’s ultimate decision on the hiring of a new City Manager.

While it would be obvious to say that this is the most important decision this elected group of Council people will make in their term, it’s even bigger than that if it’s possible.

According to what we have learned about this process there were upwards of fifteen qualified candidates that went through the process, plus a late entry from Dan Miller, the current Interim City Manager.

There were multiple forms of interviews and information gathering — resume reviews, video interviews and face-to-face sitdowns with the Council, and as we understand, more than one now that we’re arriving at zero hour.

We’re told that the Council had some impressive candidates to choose from, vetted intensely by SRM, the City’s hired consulting firm. Resumes spoke to skillsets, ideas, visions, and accomplishments.

The herd was culled, and if our information is 100% correct, which I will not 100% vouch to, we are down to two candidates … a talented and dynamic outside person and a talented, well-liked and “Cameron-seasoned” inside candidate.

The table is set.

So we’re going to be serious in talking about how to Make Cameron Great Again, let’s share a few bullet points starting this week and going forward that the Council specifically and the City generally can do to work in the direction of that worthy and lofty ambition.

For your consideration:

Make Cameron Great Again Point #1 — Stop doing stupid things

If one looks over our last few years, up to the last ten, some stupid things stand out ….

Spending like we have a money tree out at the Grindstone Reservoir — Concession stands built backwards, insufficient parking at ballfields, rectangular swimming pools that become trapezoids.

Ever uttering the words “deferred maintenance” again with a straight face.

Looking at a water spot on a drop ceiling and say, “oh, it’s no big deal…”

End the moratorium on code enforcement — Send out the Spanish Inquisition, for God’s sake, and mow your damned yard or put windows in those boarded up monstrosities on 3rd and Walnut.

Stop having City staff intervene on the behalf of “important citizens” who run into code compliance issues with the City. Put the retiree on the same level of scrutiny as any one who ever served or serves in public service in our town.

Make Cameron Great Again Point #2—Start Getting the Big Things Right

Start now.

Fix your City Code regarding what type of Park Board you have to reflect the kind of Park Board you want. Want an Administrative Board with exclusive control of Park Funds, leave it. Want an Advisory Board, go look at Missouri State Statute 67.something and start there.

Need I say it? The CM hiring decision is the biggest, most important, most impactful decision that has to be made this year. Maybe the biggest in a decade.

I know from talking to different people in town, business folks, longtime residents, community leaders, people on the Council both past and present, there are many different views on this job and who should do it.

Council members involved in this process say there are many things they are considering and aspects of the candidates bona fides they are looking into. It’s interesting to note that there was difficulty in obtaining early favorites out of the fifteen or so presented to them as the qualities all five Council members liked varied.

But with hard work, they’re down to an outside person and Dan Miller.

There is a very important consideration our Council needs to take into account right now.

Public sentiment.

People from across the spectrum have spoken out that they like the job Dan Miller has done in the interim period, providing a sense of continuity, but breathing much needed fresh air into the workings of City Hall.

How important is it to the Council that staff expresses happiness in going to work for the first time in seven years? If people like their jobs, and are good at them(and they are), is it likely they will stay and continue to do those good jobs?

I’d understand the admonitions of some about the idea that an inside “player” is connected to the “good old boy network”. I’d understand the admonitions of others that an outside “player’s” flashy resume could look good, but that we’ve been there before.

I wouldn't accept that as a reason not to hire Dan Miller. He's a good man who meets, works with, and treats everyone well, whether they can do anything in return for him, or not.

What I wouldn’t understand is if a person either way was ruled out because one or more council members didn’t believe they were “malleable” enough to be controlled by people who are in office now, but more or less, are short timers in the greater scheme of things,.

What I wouldn’t understand is a decision made against a candidate for a lack of letters after his name.

I earned 40+ hours beyond a Master’s Degree. But I didn’t take myself so seriously. My business cards used to have my name and be followed by DIRM (Does it Really Matter)?

There may be Council members who dig in on the idea that the citizenry are trying to tell them what to do and trying to pressure them into the preferred decision “the townspeople” want.

After all, all they do is bitch and complain anyway, right?

They are stupid.

They are the great unwashed.

They aren’t privy to everything that we know.

Perhaps true on the last point, but here’s the reality.

If you run for the Council you are applying your wisdom on behalf of your constituents, who are as we speak, expressing themselves forcefully on this topic.

They want Dan Miller as their City Manager. They’ve had contacts with him on a one to one level and felt like he treated them right. They know he’s had to draw his weapon in their defense. He’s had to save lives before.

He’s taken cats out of trees and rescued dogs hit by cars. He’s bought people down on their luck a meal, a tank of gas, or paid for a motel room for them.

He’s built a public safety department with police and dispatch that follow no one else in Northwest Missouri in policing and emergency services. He’s built programs and processes that others come to us to emulate.

He’s trained not just an adequate replacement, but an outstanding one in Ryan O’Boyle. He works seamlessly with Staff heads and city workers and shows them high regard.

People trust him.

So what does this mean for the five good folks making this huge decision for the City? It means that no matter how outstanding the outside candidate may be, he is being set up to fail if he is brought in ahead of the people’s choice.

He may be exceptional, but only time will tell, perhaps time we don’t have a lot of right now.

Quinten Lovejoy endorses him. Sue Manion endorses him. Missy Meek, your County Clerk has written in an impassioned way on his behalf. Your County Commissioners have spoken about how good Dan has been in merging City and County affairs.

So that brings me to my closing thought. I don’t envy the decision you have to make, and know, and will hear about the factors that went into this decision after the fact, regardless of how it comes out.

But I would add this.

Make Cameron Great Again point #3 — You REACT to people you represent when they tell you what they DON’T want. ACT now to build trust with the citizens again when they tell you what they DO want.

They’ve been clear on that point. Hope the food for thought is helpful.

Dan Miller is YOUR people’s choice for City Manager.