Making Cameron Great Again ... Let's get the conversation started

Make Cameron Great Again---How we get there

By Mark McLaughlin, Editor, Citizen-Observer

It started with Mark Dotson’s comment in a story on downtown six weeks ago when he threw out this idea, taking off from the conversation about “tag lines” and “branding”.

“I think what our motto needs to be is “Make Cameron Great Again”, he said.

Councilman Mark Carr was listening, and he promptly showed up at the last Council meeting with boxes of the 250-black and gold “Make Cameron Great Again” hats in the MAGA-style.

They’re popping up all over town, and people want in.

As I have a 7 and ¾ inch watermelon on my shoulders, and prefer fitted caps, I may have to come up with my own cover to get in on the fun.

“Movements” develop a life of their own.

The Interim City Manager says it again and again, “I want us to focus on positive things, and a positive attitude”, says Dan Miller.

Maybe it started with the Patriot Ride, or blossomed with the Hot Air Affair, or even the small “cross-your-fingers-hope-springs-eternal” on the face of downtown changing with hard copies of demolition permits, contracts, and plans.

The City took yet another shot to the “lower abdomen” with the Brightspeed Fire ten days ago…The convoy of Brightspeed, AT-T and other support trailers, vehicles, technicians and customer service reps have managed to get at least a patchwork network of service restored.

Positives…seeds…small green shoots of hope.

On Friday, the Cameron Chamber and President Staci Earley put out the call to all within the sound of their voice to come and hear about the FIFA World Cup coming to Kansas City over 16-days in June of 2026.

Earley presented a plan on how all the “stakeholders” in Cameron could take positive advantage of our relative “Ground Zero” location less than 65-miles from the epicenter of the soccer world next summer.

It was a terrific presentation. People were fired up. Wheels were turning. That event isn’t just about hotels and restaurants, but about individual residents “posting up” to jump in and help on the beautification of the community, clean-up, and a “facelift” that can turn the heads of visitors from around the world.

Cameron has a charm, it has a story, and it has a level of potential over the next 348-days that a lot of different people can tap into and get involved in.

Almost a year after City Government’s “Big Bugout” to the Bank Midwest Building, City Hall restoration is underway. 112 East Third has a “terminal trajectory” for coming down, Brightspeed, it appears is looking to rebuild here.

Interim City Manager Dan Miller has cut a highly positive leadership profile in his month on a job. People are smiling in City Hall. City Accountant Jim Shrimpton reported to the City Council at the last meeting that morale was high.

The pipeline is almost online ---pressurizing the pipes for the incoming water with the existing City Plumbing is underway…Getting the balance “just right” means that the City will be taking at least 50% of it’s water from the Pipeline when it’s online.

The Aquatic Center is online, operating without a hitch.

It’s not to say that there still aren’t issues to address, and they are numerous. There are still issues to resolve, still systemic things to work on … How the Park Board functions, how the City refocuses its efforts on things like building inspections and code enforcement.

The five buildings coming down are not the only buildings that are aqed and suffer from deferred maintenance. Other buildings downtown operating businesses at ground level have boarded up windows and untended blemishes in upper floors that can be the next 3rd Street Fiasco.

Preempt. The City needs to prioritize building inspections and code enforcement…now, proactively, before we have the next hazard.

Unrelated, but still important … Have we resolved the hazardous trees issue on Parks trails that precipitated the entire Council-Park Board conflict? While it might not be a priority, it’s a great, small place where the City, Parks and Public Works can intervene, take care of the issue and remove it as a point of contention…and insulate the City from liability.

Not to address that and to use any personal issue with any individual as the reason for not doing so is childish, and dangerous.

Fix it.

Two highlights from a conversation with Miller and Economic Development Director Lance Rains…

Department heads are charged with building and “asset” inspection on a monthly basis. New Building Inspector Spencer Shaw is charged with quarterly inspections on the things laymen can’t see…Water spots on the ceiling will never be ignored again…and they’ll get addressed immediately. When the City becomes away of a “problem”…pothole, broken sidewalk with hazards for pedestrians, etc., the word goes out to the responsible staff person…Parks, Streets, Water and Sewer. While infrastructure problems are nettlesome for residents, the City can’t fix it if they don’t know about it. If they know, it will get fixed.

Miller and Rains reminded us that on the City webpage, there is a place to go to report a problem.

It is the “Broken Window Theory” applied to the provision of public services. Your City Leadership is asking you to let them know what needs fixed.

And it will be. I report that with as high a level of confidence as the CIA did that Iran no longer has a nuclear weapons program.

“Broken Windows Theory” was Rudy Guliani’s response to the “Fort Apache” state of New York Public Safety when he arrived. Prosecuting vandalism, panhandling, indecent exposure “headed off” the gateway offenders used to move from small crimes to bigger ones, like burglary, robbery, assault and ultimately murder.

It’s the same approach you’re going to see taken in the immediate short term.

Give your leaders the benefit of the doubt.

What does the individual Cameronite do now? With straight news articles coming up this week on the World Cup, issues confronting your City Council, the City Manager search, understand that as voters that your City Government is bound by the “social contract” to provide efficient, cost-responsible services to residents that enhance your quality of life.

Your responsibility?

Take care of your property, do your part, fix things up. Take the time to go to City Hall when you have an issue. Go to Council Meetings, Park Board Meetings, Planning and Zoning and Public Safety Committee meetings.

Be informed. Raise your concerns. Get involved.

This week, I will be introducing polling on our Facebook Page on the subject of “What do we do to Make Cameron Great Again”?

I don’t want snark, or cynicism, or people taking shots. If you bring a problem, suggest a solution.

You have the right to expect your City Government to look out for you, to do so “without fear or favor”.

But we can begin to “create the environment” for the town that you really want to live in.

It starts with your home and your yard. Containing your pets. Looking out for your neighbors in the way Q’s Views reported earlier this week.

Pick up trash. Keep an eye on Park facilities, bathrooms, ballparks and watch for people who damage those facilities or make them unusable.

Post your ideas on social media.

Miller and Rains, not tongue in cheek say that “it takes a village…”

It really does. You’ve had every reason in the world to be disappointed and feel let down.

But times, they are a changing.

Be the change you want to see.