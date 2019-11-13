Months of preparation will culminate Nov. 14 for the opening night of ‘Mamma Mia!’ by the Cameron High School Drama Department.

The cast and crew behind ‘Mamma Mia!’ recently entered dress rehearsals as they put the final touches on their fall show, which runs Nov. 14-16.

“We started back in September with tryouts and we meet every night. Right now, we’re running to about 6:30 p.m. and working on sets sometimes as late as 9 p.m. Sometimes we come in on Sundays too and work on sets,” Co-Director Melissa Harper-Stemberger said. “It’s a lot of hours. I’ve done more than 50 plays and we try and choose plays that will challenge the kids. We try and change it around every season so we will do a popular one, a classic one or one for children. That way when a student graduates they will have been with us for all eight productions and have a plethora of genres they’ve been exposed to.”

The production of ‘Mamma Mia!’ seems to sway more to the popular genre with the celebrated play, based on the music of ABBA, being a theater mainstay since its debut in 1999. Although now the subject of two motion pictures, students said they had little difficulty in finding their own voice in the well-tread material.

“It’s so fun getting to put out of your own body and getting to be that character is probably the most rewarding thing,” said Jaden Miller, who takes on her first lead role as Sophie. “I went from only having to know songs to having to know all of the lines. I’ve been putting in three-times the amount of work I used to do for the extra positions that I had. It all pays off.”

For those unfamiliar, ‘Mamma Mia!’ surrounds the upcoming nuptials of Sophia and her fiancé Sky. As she plans for their wedding, she discovers her mother Donna’s diary detailing romantic relationships with three men who may be her father. Looking for someone to give her away at her wedding, Sophie seeks to discover the identity of her father. While memorizing lines is difficult enough, Aubrey Brown, who plays Sophie’s mother Donna, said musicals pose a challenge because they requiring emoting while singing and dancing.

“It’s crazy [David Beasley and I] we’re also in show choir so it’s pretty easy singing, dancing and acting, but memorizing it all takes so much more,” Brown said. “Our lines were due last Monday so it took a lot of time at home making sure we know everything. A lot of our practices were on group songs so our lines we had to practice at home.”