MarchFest 2020 cancelled

Retired Cameron High School Band Director Ann Goodwin-Clark, who currently serves as a member of the Cameron School Board announced the 2020 MarchFest has been cancelled.

MarchFest joined numerous fall marching competitions cancelled throughout due to COVID-19, and Goodwin said the decision to cancel MarchFest did not come easy.

“Most marching festival are cancelling throughout the state. We just thought it was best not to bring 2,000 people to town this fall,” Goodwin said. “We saw it coming. We wanted to put it off as long as possible, but directors throughout the state are preparing their shows for the fall. By cancelling now, we help them plan to do their camp in a way that is safe and doesn’t keep the pressure on them to put together a competitive show.”

