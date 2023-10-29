MarchFest 2023 (Broadcast)

More than 26 area high school bands, and thousands of spectators, converged on Cameron for the fifth annual Cameron High School MarchFest.

The event kicked off Saturday morning with the MarchFest parade, followed by field and drumline at Dave Goodwin Field and Cameron High School, allowing all schools of all geographical and economical backgrounds to compete on a grand stage.

“The thing I feel the most is pride in our Cameron Dragons. I am incredibly proud of the City of Cameron, the school district, the (band) boosters for putting on such a wonderful event. This really makes our community feel like a wonderful place to be and a wonderful place to host special events like this,” CHS Band Director Jacob Jennings said.

After serving as reigning champions the past two years, the Pirates of Platte County unseated Liberty North as Cameron MarchFest grand champion.

“Platte County, in the last 20 years, has boomed with talent and support, and all of the things that making marching bands great. It’s great that we have them back. They were the grand champions for the first MarchFest in 2018. It’s great for them to make a return appearance and take that trophy home again,” Jennings said.

Although not competing in an official capacity, the CHS Dragon Marching Band did not shy away from showcasing their own talents as exhibition entrants in the parade, drum line and colorguard competitions. Jennings said the experience they gained from not only pariticpating, but being exposed to numerous other marching styles greatly expanded the horizons of many Marching Dragons.

“It’s the best educational opportunity we can get. We see bands from very small-town USA to schools like Platte County in the Kansas City metro. It provides such an educational experience for our Dragons. It gives us something to work towards,” Jennings said. “I love that the community is so involved in this event. If I haven’t met you, then thank you for your time today. We could not do this without you. We want to thank all of the boosters and the school district for the time and effort that they put into this event.”

