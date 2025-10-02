Marchfest is Coming October 18!
MARCHFEST LETTER
October is officially here, so that means the Cameron Dragon Marching Band and Color Guard
are hard at work as they begin to compete in their 2025 marching competitions. This means that
the streets of Cameron will soon be full of visitors on Saturday, October 18th, 2025, because the
7th annual Marchfest will take place right in the heart of our community! Marchfest brings youth
and their families from the surrounding area as they compete in a drumline, guard, and field
competition. Marchfest is brought to life in cooperation with the Cameron R-1 School District,
the Cameron Band Boosters, and the City of Cameron. Thank You to our founding sponsors
Farmers State Bank, Murphy Watson Burr Eye Center, and Palen Music, as well as a
community of event-backers and volunteers who make this festival possible, year after year!
This year, the Cameron Dragon Marching Band will compete in a couple of back-to-back
marching competitions as well as taking part in Marchfest. On October 4th, they will travel to
Macon to compete in both a Drumline and Field Show. On October 11th, the band will attend the
Festival of Champions at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri. October 14th, the
band students and color guard are also planning to attend Missouri Western State University’s
Tournament of Champions in a field show competition. The students have been working very
diligently on their performances. We wish them the best of luck at their competitions and are
looking forward to seeing their performance in full.
Jacob Jennings, Director of Bands, and Kayla Munsinger, Assistant Director of Bands, will be
leading the students in their 2025 field show called, “Dreams in Red, White, and Blue.” This
year’s theme is a composition of patriotic songs sure to be a fan favorite. Just like any normal
school year it’s been very busy with learning the new performance for marching season.
However, it has been an even more bustling fall than usual for our band directors and students
because Mr. Jennings has welcomed a new member to the band, his son, “Baby Jennings” and
Assistant Director of Bands, Ms. Slagle, has been busy preparing for her wedding and
becoming Mrs. Munsinger. Congratulations to them both!
As always, we would love to welcome all members of our community to attend the parade,
indoor events, and the field show performances on October 18th. Currently, we are anticipating
24 visiting bands coming to Cameron. The parade steps off at 4th and Cherry at 9 am. The
Indoor Events: Color Guard and Drumline competitions start around 10:30 am, in the CHS gym,
and the Field Show competition begins at noon at David Goodwin Memorial Stadium. Cameron
will, once again, lead the parade and the Indoor Events, and will close the Field Show, all in
exhibition.
For anyone who may not know, Marchfest takes large investment of time and talent, and we rely
on many wonderful volunteers to make this a successful event for our community and fundraiser
for our students. It takes the effort and dedication of hundreds of people to make everything run
smoothly! Whether you’re stationed at a barricade to ensure unauthorized traffic does not enter
and jeopardize pedestrian life and limb, collecting entry fees at a gate, opening doors for
performers, working concessions, providing parking assistance, announcing, taking photos,
providing hospitality, or even just directing a guest to the restroom, you are an integral part of
Marchfest! If you would like to help with Marchfest, we still need you! We still have several spots
that we need to fill. We can find something that fits your schedule and strengths, so please do
not hesitate to sign up.
As a quick reminder all of the proceeds of our Marchfest campaign go right back into supporting
our band kids and music programs: contests, competitions, festivals, uniforms, snacks for travel
days, and we’re working toward a big all-band trip in 2027 to a destination of “Music City” –
Nashville, Tennessee! On the last trip, in 2023, the band traveled to Washington D.C. over
Memorial Day. The experiences captured will not soon be forgotten! It is not too late to support
Marchfest and the Cameron Dragon Band Program, financially or with your time. Please reach
out to the Band Boosters at cameronbandboosters@gmail.com or to the Dragon Band Directors
if you have any questions.