Marchfest is Coming October 18!

MARCHFEST LETTER

October is officially here, so that means the Cameron Dragon Marching Band and Color Guard

are hard at work as they begin to compete in their 2025 marching competitions. This means that

the streets of Cameron will soon be full of visitors on Saturday, October 18th, 2025, because the

7th annual Marchfest will take place right in the heart of our community! Marchfest brings youth

and their families from the surrounding area as they compete in a drumline, guard, and field

competition. Marchfest is brought to life in cooperation with the Cameron R-1 School District,

the Cameron Band Boosters, and the City of Cameron. Thank You to our founding sponsors

Farmers State Bank, Murphy Watson Burr Eye Center, and Palen Music, as well as a

community of event-backers and volunteers who make this festival possible, year after year!

This year, the Cameron Dragon Marching Band will compete in a couple of back-to-back

marching competitions as well as taking part in Marchfest. On October 4th, they will travel to

Macon to compete in both a Drumline and Field Show. On October 11th, the band will attend the

Festival of Champions at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri. October 14th, the

band students and color guard are also planning to attend Missouri Western State University’s

Tournament of Champions in a field show competition. The students have been working very

diligently on their performances. We wish them the best of luck at their competitions and are

looking forward to seeing their performance in full.

Jacob Jennings, Director of Bands, and Kayla Munsinger, Assistant Director of Bands, will be

leading the students in their 2025 field show called, “Dreams in Red, White, and Blue.” This

year’s theme is a composition of patriotic songs sure to be a fan favorite. Just like any normal

school year it’s been very busy with learning the new performance for marching season.

However, it has been an even more bustling fall than usual for our band directors and students

because Mr. Jennings has welcomed a new member to the band, his son, “Baby Jennings” and

Assistant Director of Bands, Ms. Slagle, has been busy preparing for her wedding and

becoming Mrs. Munsinger. Congratulations to them both!

As always, we would love to welcome all members of our community to attend the parade,

indoor events, and the field show performances on October 18th. Currently, we are anticipating

24 visiting bands coming to Cameron. The parade steps off at 4th and Cherry at 9 am. The

Indoor Events: Color Guard and Drumline competitions start around 10:30 am, in the CHS gym,

and the Field Show competition begins at noon at David Goodwin Memorial Stadium. Cameron

will, once again, lead the parade and the Indoor Events, and will close the Field Show, all in

exhibition.

For anyone who may not know, Marchfest takes large investment of time and talent, and we rely

on many wonderful volunteers to make this a successful event for our community and fundraiser

for our students. It takes the effort and dedication of hundreds of people to make everything run

smoothly! Whether you’re stationed at a barricade to ensure unauthorized traffic does not enter

and jeopardize pedestrian life and limb, collecting entry fees at a gate, opening doors for

performers, working concessions, providing parking assistance, announcing, taking photos,

providing hospitality, or even just directing a guest to the restroom, you are an integral part of

Marchfest! If you would like to help with Marchfest, we still need you! We still have several spots

that we need to fill. We can find something that fits your schedule and strengths, so please do

not hesitate to sign up.

As a quick reminder all of the proceeds of our Marchfest campaign go right back into supporting

our band kids and music programs: contests, competitions, festivals, uniforms, snacks for travel

days, and we’re working toward a big all-band trip in 2027 to a destination of “Music City” –

Nashville, Tennessee! On the last trip, in 2023, the band traveled to Washington D.C. over

Memorial Day. The experiences captured will not soon be forgotten! It is not too late to support

Marchfest and the Cameron Dragon Band Program, financially or with your time. Please reach

out to the Band Boosters at cameronbandboosters@gmail.com or to the Dragon Band Directors

if you have any questions.