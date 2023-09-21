Marching Dragons announce 2023 MarchFest, unveils Sounds of Spain

At halftime of the exciting first home football game last Friday, Dragons leading 41-6, the Cameron Marching Band and Color Guard presented their 2023 Field Show, “Sounds of Spain,” for the first time this season! The drums clapped. The trumpet fanfare filled the still air. Each instrument section added rich and lively harmonies. The absence of a Spanish guitar was unobtrusive. The fiery orange and red Color Guard flags danced with delight. Dave Goodwin Memorial Stadium’s midfield was transformed into a flamenco show.

The Marching Band & Guard members practice in the sweltering heat like other athletes. They wear uniforms and shakos (hats), and carry instruments or flags, while marching in formations, using their lung capacity and/or physical strength to make beautiful music. They are also artists, and this is their season!

Director of Bands, Mr. Jake Jennings, and Assistant Director, Ms. Kayla Slagle, along with the Band Booster Board: Kelly Martin, Stacy Proctor, Kizzie Westover, Kristin Slatten, Elisa Vinyard, Beth Reynolds, and Gina Bainum, the Cameron R-1 Administration, teachers, parents, students, and volunteers, backed by a community of supporters, are honored to announce the 5th annual Cameron Marchfest, which will take place on Saturday, October 21st, 2023! This year, there are 28 bands signed up, 14 of which will compete in the parade portion of the festival in downtown Cameron. Indoor drumline and Color Guard events will take place in the Cameron High School gym, and the Field Show is back at Dave Goodwin Stadium. Thousands of participants and spectators will spend their day with us in Cameron!

Over the next few weeks, CHS band students will be visiting area businesses seeking sponsorship for Marchfest. We would like to, once again, thank Farmers State Bank, Murphy Watson Burr Eye Center, and Palen Music Center for making Marchfest possible the last four years! As the primary fundraiser for the Cameron Dragon Band program, donations have funded post-secondary educational scholarships to deserving band students, extra-curricular instrumental lessons, district & state band contests, competitions, marching festivals at other schools, and most recently, provided up to $250 for each student who attended the Washington D.C. trip to perform at the Lincoln Memorial & The National Museum of the Marine Corps, and to visit other sites including the National Mall, the Vietnam & Korean War Veterans Memorials, the Library of Congress, and Arlington Cemetery, over Memorial Day weekend this year. It was an adventure the kids will remember forever!

In addition to sponsors, we are seeking volunteers to help in numerous capacities leading up to and on the day of Marchfest. Please reach out to band directors or booster members if you are able to help in any way. The Cameron community has, without fail, shown up to support and cheer on our band students, knowing that music IS community. Band is a place of friendship and fun, of solace for some, and of meaning and purpose for many. The gift of music is multiplied by assembly and returned to others in practice. We look forward to another successful Marchfest and hope to continue bringing this magnificent event to Cameron for many years to come!