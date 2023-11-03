Marching Dragons test their talents with Sounds of Spain halftime show

The Cameron High School Marching Dragon Band returns to the gridiron with one of the most technically difficult halftime performances in recent memory with their “Sounds of Spain” halftime show.

Preparation for the show began last summer with band directors Jacob Jennings and Kayla Slagle hastily preparing students for a genre of music very different from what they’re used to.

“It’s exciting. These younger folks have been impressing us ... They’re very responsive to the directions that we give. They have great energy and they’re seeing a lot of good leadership from the upperclassmen,” Jennings said.

With so many moving parts to this year’s show, Slagle and Jennings needed just the right kind of leadership to guide the band, which the majority are underclassmen. In order to accomplish that task, this year they introduced an additional drum major. Last year, recently graduated CHS drum major Regan Lodder and Abbigail Clayton worked as a duo. This year, the duo will become a trio with senior Aaron Geno and junior Hallie Foster joining the ranks.

“[Geno and Foster] are both showing great leadership skills. They’re really stepping it up. Both kids are very, very focused. I think their positive energy, and their attention to focus and integrity is really helping lead the band,” Slagle said.