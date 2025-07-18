Matilda is coming! A Must-See, Mid-Summer Treat!

“Matilda” is a Must-See Mid-Summer Event

By Mark McLaughlin, Editor, Citizen-Observer

“Matilda” is the story of a remarkable five-year old, mostly unwanted by her oafish parents, who finds family, fun, and faces comic evil head on with her super power.

That’s a brief story line, but it’s the Cameron Community Players that make it come to life with three shows at the CHS Performing Arts Center at 7 PM Thursday, Friday and a matinee at ___PM Saturday.

The show presents 9-year old Cleo Hafly, a sweet, funny, feisty 4th grader to be from Gallatin, who is paired with adult actors in Wes and Pauline Ford, who play her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, Caleb Fossen, who plays the evil Mrs. Trenchbull, Hannah Beach who plays her sweet, loving teacher Miss Honey and Kara Osmundson, who plays the librarian, Miss Phillips.

The cast is fleshed out by an extremely kid heavy cast, who in their Saturday first dress rehearsal impress with their grasp of lines, lyrics and dance steps.

But it’s Hafly, barely four feet and weighing just over half a buck, who in her scenes sings, dances, prances, struts, and acts — a little suitcase nuke who fills up the entire stage.

The other notable individual involved is Teri Robinson, director of CCP performances since 2010, was an ELA and Drama instructor at Gallatin, until being hired to assume the same role at CHS, replacing the remarkable and talented Missy Harper-Stenberger.

Robinson is a confident pro, who armed with her script, notebook, and headset communicates with everyone — actors, stage and light crew and moves each around the stage seamlessly.

She knows Hefly will be a star.

Did everyone know Arch Manning would chase the Heisman when he was 9? Could Hefly be on her way to Broadway?

Why not?

“Cleo was made to play Matilda. “Says Robinson, a master of working with school age kids in productions like this. “Kids are always aq unique challenge, because there is learning lines, the music, putting together the dance moves all at the same time.”

Five nights out from opening night, with the assist from Music Director Monica Fossen, the kids are hitting their marks, the adults are supporting the kids with convincing performances — Wes and Pauline Ford, your Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, pull off the buffoonish Mr. Wormwood and the ditzy Mrs. Wormwood with skill.

The Wormwoods really didn’t want another child. Mr. Wormwood insisted Matilda was a boy, but she reminded him several times early that she “was a girl”.

As Matilda gets to school and is confronted with abusive and mean people, particularly Trunchball, she discovers she has yet another skill…the ability to move things with her mind.

As Cleo tells it, Matilda is “brilliant, reads a lot of books, and can recite the stories she reads to Miss Phillips almost word for word, all while the scene she imagines in her head plays out to the left of her on the stage.

This isn’t Imagine Studios, no Pixar animation and no Thanos Snap of the good guys out of existence. As she begins to move stuff around, your imagination zeroes out the fish line connected to the flying objects …

This little girl has superpowers, and what little girl, much less adult, has wondered what they could do with superpowers?

The show is magically pulled off with simple sets and backdrops on rollers, but the kids and their adult actors won’t let you take your eyes off of them.

It’s clever, adorable, and maybe Annie upgraded to PG with just a slightly edgier dialouge and a couple of scenes that might “concern” little ones here or there.

But it’s worth it for all ages.

CCP has been a historically brilliant set of actors, directors, and musicians who have provided a lot of joy to spectators for years.

So encouraging was watching Robinson do her thing, and anxious to see how she “weaves” a talented group of high schoolers into the Fall Musical and spring play.

And Cleo Hafly?

Her alter ego is “Matilda Wormwood”, living the life, chasing the dream, and getting ready to take over the world.

Tickets are $10 at the door, or online at cur8.com.