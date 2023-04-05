Mayor Estes, Clark wrap up terms on Cameron City Council

Regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s municipal election, the Cameron City Council will choose a new mayor during a special meeting Monday.

The change comes after current Cameron Mayor Roy Estes chose not to run for reelection, and sat in on his final meeting as a member of the city council Monday.

“It will be nice. New blood, new voices, new opinions should always be well accepted,” Estes said.

Estes joined the city council after running unopposed in 2021. Last year, following the election of Councilman Alexander Williams, Estes replaced then Mayor Dennis Clark, who chose to step down as mayor. Ironically, Estes was the deciding vote in 2021 to oust Mayor Darlene Breckenridge, who was in the middle of a campaign for state representative at the time. The irony deepens as John Breckenridge, the husband of Darlene Breckenridge is set to take office after running unopposed with Soon-to-be Councilwoman Gina Reed Tuesday night. Despite the upcoming changing of the guard, Estes remains confident in the future of Cameron.

“This is a great town. I have no doubt we’re going in the right direction. We still have a small-town feel, but I live here. I work here. I rarely leave town unless we have ball tournaments or something ... It’s a great town and I think the next 20 years are going to be amazing,” Estes said.

Clark ends a 15 year stretch on the city council; and served a total of 18 years on the council before deciding not to run for reelection. Similar to Estes, Clark also feels confident in the future of Cameron so long as it has the right leaders in place.

“We have never been better positioned for a leap forward. It’s all going to depend on the leadership to take us there. That’s the leadership on the council, the park board, the school system. We truly have the underlying infrastructure other communities do not have. And the choke-point will be the leadership and the community to step up and say ‘We want great things,’” Clark said.