THE MCLAUGHLIN FILES

11/28/2024

To Make America Great Again, Trump must make America America Again…

The way to defeat a zone defense with your passing game in football is to “flood the zone”, setting so many different bodies on routes as to gain a numbers advantage, perhaps double team a defensive back somewhere, to allow a receiver to sit down(Kelce) and a quarterback to find him with the ball (Mahomes).

In politics, and particularly our politics in this presidential transition, we’re seeing the evidence of what Donald Trump learned the first time in putting people around him.

1—Find guys that share your vision for the job to be done.

2—Find guys that aren’t worried about being liked, about taking criticism, or being the focus of mainstream media “outrage”.

3—Run as many of them out as possible, one after another, and anticipate their shock and “deer in the headlights look” when the people you appoint frighten them so damned much that they have to deploy their mouthpieces to start trashing them.

Their problem…You sent two and three people into their line of fire, confused them, and you make a successful throw for a first down, maybe more, and maybe touchdowns.

4—Be ready to get flagged for too many guys on the field, illegal shifts, false starts…all of it.

So what if you’re sitting at 1st and 35?

Call two or three plays, run one, go no huddle, run another, and then hit ‘em with the Statue of Liberty and throw it all the way to the endzone.

Touchdown.

We didn’t know that Donald Trump was running a “fifty state strategy” until it was over. And then MSG and LaJolla, California and Santa Fe, New Mexico rallies made sense.

“Make America Great Again” is a promise.

What Donald Trump realized after the midterms in 2022 was that most of the playing field…the media, the legal system, Soros money, and everything outside of government was against him. He also knew from four years of chaos that others brought but which he was blamed for also meant that Woodrow Wilson’s Administrative “Deep” State were against him as well.

He had to defeat Kamala Harris and the Party Oligarchy/Machine behind her, had to defeat the media by taking his message straight to the people, even if it meant serving fries at the McDonalds drive through or throwing on a safety vest and riding in a garbage truck.

What he saw and heard and knew fed and confirmed his instincts…he was going to win.

He had two years to deeply study, analyze and game plan against everything that had happened to him before, and when the election was done, he hit the “execute” button on his plan.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy had become true friends, two of the smartest business people on the planet, joined together with the greatest political mind of our time. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard joined him when he saw, listened to, and could see what they brought to the table.

He didn’t let anyone else make his cabinet picks. He heard ideas, conducted interviews, and then went with his gut.

In every case, almost across the board, his head was telling him that to Make America Great Again, he needed to Make America America again.

That meant digging deeply into every corner, cubby and cavern of the government and clean out the rot and ruin that had turned the justice system against half of the American people, had to give the military and intelligence communities a mighty shake with reformers, wicked smart people who knew what would need to be done and would leave no stone unturned to do it.

For immigration, he brought on a man, Tom Homan, his first pick who made no bones about how hard and messy it was going to be.

The Democrats broke immigration, and created a maelstrom of crime, murder and diversion of taxpayer money to “replace” half of the citizens who make up America in order to change the demographics to their favor. They considered the “collaterasl” damage of crime, gang warfare and the rape and murder of our children and women as an “acceptable loss”.

Homan was first. He is tough, and will be hated by Democrats and the media like no other. If governors or mayors get in his way, he’s coming anyway, not to be liked, loved or bowed down to, but just to get the job done.

No matter what.

Replacing the Matt Gaetz nomination with that of former Florida A.G. Pam Bondi was an exceptional pick. She's smart, tough, and will know where to go to shake things up on January 20.

To get to making America America again, justice must be restored, borders re-established, and the entire business model of the U.S. government stripped to the frame and not be “started over”, but returned to what it was when the damned thing actually worked.

Trump has two years to Make America America again, his overarching objective. As a result, the American people feel that and America is “made great again”.

He had to flood the zone. He had to send a full, frontal, “total warfare” approach to putting out people who wouldn’t just be bedwetting, squish-types content to maintain the status quo.

Sometimes, the doctor has to re-break a bone that has been broken because it wasn’t healing right.

He can’t bring on boy scouts and den mothers to do this job. He needs bulldogs. Complete, cantankerous, guys willing to offend, fire people, and turn tables over in the temple.

His appointments mean this…Each person put forward is an “extremity” of the reach of Donald Trump. Not just a ball carrier, but an extension of his own mind. Their actions, an extension of his own hands.

Democrats can cluck all they want about them being “too loyal to Trump” and not being loyal to the Constitution.Two things can be true at once. His people must be loyal to him in order to preserve the Republic and to save the Constitution.’

He’s known since January 21, 2021 what needed to be done. Four years off was a good thing for him, and he knew that if the country was to be saved, it was him, or no one.

It’s said that to make an omelet, you have to break a few eggs. To fix this flying dumpster fire of a country, Trump will break enough eggs to to make omelets capable of feeding a game day sellout at Michigan Stadium.

Oh, and bacon…don’t forget the bacon. Trump will break the eggs, Elon and Vivek will trim the pork. Bon appetit.