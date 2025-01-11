The McLaughlin Files

For 1/16/2025 edition

I’m publishing Quinten Lovejoy’s “Steak-Apple-Ham Sandwich” post game takeaways on the January 9 Cameron City Council Meeting, under the heading of a letter to the editor in the January 16 edition of the Citizen-Observer.

Quinten keeps it pithy.

His is the visceral reaction of one of those “bell-ringers on the wall” I spoke of in a previous editorial, and with the history of the situation, an “inside baseball” view of Cameron politics and governance, his reactions mirror in great detail a lot of the sentiment of the community going into the meeting , and a feeling after the fact that the outcome, or at least the pieces of an outcome that emerged from the meeting was no real surprise.

For my part, focused in the moment on what was actually happening in the meeting to give a good accounting of it, I found myself a little disappointed by the community turnout and equally disappointed in the discussion, or lack thereof between Council members on the City Hall options, and as well, on the Midwest Pool/Aquatic Center management issue.

I believe Council members have to do their due diligence on issues between meetings, study their agenda packets and supporting materials, and have at least a modicum of responsibility to put their input into the public record …in part to communicate to taxpayers that they’ve studied the issues, but in part to their colleagues in trying to persuade them towards their point of view.

I give credit to John Feighert for taking at least a run at putting forward the Community Center option, and could glean from John Breckenridge a willingness to accept the responsibility for making a decision rather than throwing a frustrated tantrum, which has marked previous Council meetings I’ve attended, that he doesn’t want his legacy to be that he punted this issue down the road. For Breckenridge, his vote in favor of repairing City Hall will come down to showing austerity rather than ostentatiousness in redoing the exterior of the building. If pushed, I believe he'd say the same thing on the interior.

Mayor Curtis connected the dots on her thinking in justifying the engineering study, and having done that, being averse to commit middle six figures to another engineering/architectural study on either of the two alternative options.

As Gina Reed-Hibler is already on the record in support of repairing City Hall, her point that City Hall should stay in the heart of the city, and the historical underpinnings of it’s location speaks for a lot of people. That she was dismissed and rather shut down by Mayor Curtis bothered me a lot.

Gina is a dreamer, yes, but reading her report on the 200 block of third street buildings reflected an individual with a contractor’s eye, and willing to seek out…from many sources, what she’s up against.

Might her purchase of the buildings have been a meaningless unicorn hunt? It might have been to onlookers, but I have to give her credit for trying, though her takeaways having done all the inspections and getting all the opinions that it might not have been her best real estate investment ever.

But she is this …the most knowledgeable person on the Council when it comes to matters of construction and development. She needs to be respected by her colleagues for that point alone.

Karen Hamlet … Did she even speak up at all? Ask a question? Watching her in the Personnel Committee meeting that preceded the Council meeting, she was engaged, asked good questions, and contributed to the decided outcome…but nothing approaching that in the Council meeting.

She’s counting the days, obviously, until she can step away from the Council.

Given the way the meeting went, and their decision to get to the nut-cutting aspect of getting City Hall repaired, that’s something. But the level to which they inform or persuade anyone with deeply held convictions, knowledge of the subject, any of that…the total grade is a C-, holding on for dear life at a 70% grade.

I put a lot of stock in the opinions of Lana Sue Manion, Chuck Verhagen, and others who have spoken to the overall soundness of the building foundation. They support repairing City Hall, and I agree. Their contractor/developer/builder bona fides are meaningful in this situation.

For all of the extra and additional costs, efforts, and “air-bending” that would have to happen to do this somewhere else, the statement that City Hall “is the only building designed to be a city hall” rings true. Everything and anything else would be a “Frankenstein’s Stew” of shape-shifting, mitigating, and extenuating a lot of other issues. Vaults, additional engineer studies, new dispatch centers, etc., are not required with the existing structure.

The City needs to go with the $500,000+ pitched, hipped-roof. It’s a 50-year option. Doing less by the Council will reflect to me that they haven’t learned the main lesson.

Do it halfway, you get a halfway solution and a half way result.

The City needs to stay practical, and may I say “minimalist” in it’s approach to outside appearances. We need a lobby, a drive-through, a council chamber, etc., but we don’t need fountains, sculptures or fancy visuals.

Where other sources have said “take a breath. Slow down. Vet”, I couldn’t possibly disagree more .

Get it done. Move expeditiously but intelligently. Vet contractor and engineering bids, yes, take your time but be timely.

And then most importantly everyone involved needs to take a blood oath that yearly inspection, maintenance and budgeting to deal with water or structural issues that emerge must be a priority one option.

Check your pearls at the door, ladies. The only thing I want to see us clutching on this subject are plans, timelines, when work will start and when it will be concluded. And then take that same ombudsman-like approach to ALL city issues…Gina’s buildings, the rate studies for power and water next week..,all of it.

The final issue is something I will say briefly to get you, our readers, thinking about what’s come out of the last twenty years of your City Government.

It wasn’t until I got to the meeting the other night that it dawned on me…Cameron City Council members are ALL at-large representatives. They are not elected from wards or parts of town.

They are elected by whoever can garner the most votes when April comes.

What I’ve seen at times since arriving in Cameron with this set up is that the Council seems to be representing everybody, in theory, but answering to nobody in actuality.

The City Manager form of government has, as I understand it, been a part of City Charter since the 1940’s. That will be my next research project.

In the meantime, with the final vote coming up January 20, I’m taking their C- grade and granting it an “incomplete” status.

Do your homework, go on the record, for the ages, what you believe, and why you’re voting for it. When the call for a motion comes, and a second, fight for the honor of calling the question.

And then do it.

And then let’s get on to other things. We still have much to do.