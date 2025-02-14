The McLaughlin Files

2/20/2025

THE TRUMP DOCTRINE, WRIT LARGE

One month in. Thirty days towards the first 100 days of the Administration. And the Democrats’ biggest problem in dealing with Donald Trump has been that they gave him four years to prepare for what was going to happen when he got back to office.

Trump was no vestal virgin when he got back to 1600 Pennsylvania. He’d taken his beating. He understood who the “can-do” folks were and who the “no-way” folks were. He understood, perhaps more pointedly than any person ever to assume the office, how far he could go with an executive order and at what point he had to be prepared that if something among his “hearts desires” would be challenged legally, he knew that, anticipated the arguments against, and has his appeals ready.

But there’s a theme starting to emerge that covers domestic policy, foreign policy, immigration policy, and economic policy, as well as our guiding philosophy as a nation.

It’s the Trump Doctrine, Writ Large.

DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) is a stem to stern, top to bottom audit of all federal agencies, hiring practices, firing practices, and spending…Two bullet points:

· If it does not represent the philosophy of the Administration regarding “Keep America and Americans first”, it gets cut.

· If it’s just plain stupid, it goes. Elon Musk defines the identification of what’s normal like no other, and puts the “stupid” tags on expenditures, $37.5 billion so far, that make no sense.

· If 100 employees can do the job that 1,000 have been hired to do, civil servants will be cut back to get to a proper ratio of workers to the quality of work product.

In immigration policy, the bullet points…

· You’re not coming in the country illegally. If you do, you’ll be treated like a criminal, and removed.

· You can self-deport, or, if a criminal from your home country, are terror-affiliated, or commit crimes here, get ready for an all-expense paid trip to Gitmo.

· When dealing with other nations whose citizens are invading our country…you will take them back, you will like it, or we will tariff you off the face of the earth…or worse.

In foreign policy, the bullet points…

· Foreign aid is no longer a given, whether you are an ally or just a nation with which we seek to help. American foreign aid will no longer be just gifts or a piggy bank to Non-Governmental Organizations. Under Trump, aid given must support the foreign policy goals of the United States and serve the interests of the American people.

· If you are an ally, and expect the protection of the United States, you must pick up an equal share of the responsibility for your own defense. Article 5 of the NATO Charter, guarantee of mutual defense, is no longer a guarantee if your nation chooses not to spend the minimum, agreed upon amount of your GDP towards your own defense.

· If you are an adversary, we will negotiate with you, achieve peace with you, but we will negotiate from a position of strength to achieve deterrence. We do not apologize for who we are. We will not be taken advantage of. We will not be threatened. Don’t poke the bear.

· We will help you solve your conflicts (Ukraine-Russia) but in return, quid pro quo, you will not simply receive money or arms to meet your war aims, without contributing something back, in the case of Ukraine access to $500,000,000 of rare earth materials.

· We will reset the discussion on intractable problems. We will take over Gaza and develop it, find temporary or permanent homes for Palestinians out of the war zone.

You don’t like that idea? Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, come up with an idea to solve the problem that does not rest on a two-state solution. That ship has sailed.

· Foreign policy and economic policy have an inseparable connection --- We will use punitive tariffs to hurt your economy --- You can do the same, but our economy is bigger than yours. We will outlast you. If you don’t want economic ruin, then trade with us fairly. Free trade no longer means that we take your goods without reciprocal benefit and receipt of American goods.

In terms of domestic policy, the bullet points…

· Money spent must serve the interests of the American people. Get the political and ideological pushes and shoves out of it. Rethink FEMA. Rethink the IRS. Rethink the FDA. Rethink the EPA.

· Recalibrate towards rebalancing our Federal system. There are things the Federal Government can and should do (reference the preamble of the Constitution), things the state governments should do, and things left to local government and to the people themselves(9th Amendment to the Constitution). The bureaucracy is not enshrined anywhere in the Constitution. Best cases in point are the Department of Education, whose functions should be shipped, with Federal vouchers back to state Departments of Education. We have dropped from 1st in the world in achievement to 37th. Call it the AmTrak effect…anything the Feds take over turns to…crap.

· To address the economy and rising prices, go full throttle in opening up federal lands to fossil fuel production. Develop and build new coal-powered plants, oil refineries and nuclear power plants. Energy literally fuels economic growth. Lower the cost of energy, you lower the costs passed on to consumers. Apply a full-court press to American manufacturing of microchips, pharmaceuticals, basically…all the industries which we have allowed China to control. If you build both infrastructures on energy and A.I., you will improve the supply chain, and the laws of supply and demand will take over again.

· Capitalism is the best way to restore our economy. You can have big and small businesses operate in a climate where they can make money, and improve the lot of the individual American by making good jobs available that people compete for, limited only by their talents and skills. The two things can exist together.

In terms of who we are and what we believe about ourselves and our people, bullet points…

· We are an exceptional nation. We are the greatest in the history of the world. Get over it.

· We are not citizens of the world. Our first and foremost responsibility as a great nation is to the safety, prosperity, and advancement of the American people.

· Identity politics will no longer define us, affect our hiring decisions, or be a metric upon which we define success. We don’t care what race, religion, or creed you are, we only care about your merit. Can you get the job done?

· We are about proving yourself through merit, not entitlements. We promise equality of opportunity, but the level of the equality of outcome is up to you.

This is the Trump Doctrine, writ large. It is the philosophy that drives this administration, the people charged with leading it, and a shared vision.

Time to get aboard.