The McLaughlin Files

2/27/2025

Man, what a week.

First, thanks to everyone who has asked, commented or kept my wife Katie and I in your prayers as she faced a tough, nine day nightmare in the hospital. I nearly lost her two weeks ago Wednesday so not much else mattered to me in that time.

She’s doing better. She’s home, still has some challenges to face, but I can, without guilt, give 51% of my attention back to the newspaper and my job as your editor.

A lot has happened, so let me take this in three parts.

The Good — The City Council work session that included the Council, PST engineer Frank Comer, and “The Avengers”, the City Hall Advisory Council of volunteers of all contracting stripes had a very positive discussion on the first step of City Hall restoration … what City Manager Steve Rasmussen refers to as “remediation”, translated in layman’s terms to taking the roof, the drywall, displacing the bat and vermin population and taking everything down to “zero” before the next steps of Construction begin.

The total group was dialed in, they were efficient with time, and completed the first of four sessions in the direction of pounding nails. Three more to go, and Rasmussen wants to be able to seek bids on the “clean-up” within two to six weeks.

Good on you guys, and well-done.

The Bad—The drama and wrangling between the Park Board and the City Council continues…nine days after initial motions and petitions filed in Clinton County Circuit Court, and the hearing set for March 7 at 2:30 to determine injunction or no, the paperwork has STILL not been served on the City from the Court.

I’ve reported twice that the city had been, or was about to be served. Under normal circumstances you would expect this to be beyond “in the pipeline” and in hand.

Rasmussen, smartly, cannot comment on anything related to this until it’s official, even though I’m sure he’s either seen copies of it in hard copy, gone to CaseNet, or seen it on social media.

What’s going on with this? It makes no sense.

Public sentiment runs 9 to 1 in favor of the City Council on this, and depending upon who you talk to, off-the-record of course, some will say the Park Board has a better case than they appear to have and some will say it comes down to power resting in the hands of the elected, rather than the appointed.

One expert told us, “From what I’ve seen, they might have a pretty good case. But if they win, they’d better enjoy it because the Council could just as easily dismiss them or not reappoint them when their terms come up.”

The same source provided this insight, “In matters of statutory construction, when a general argument goes up against a specific one, the rule of thumb is that the specific argument overrules the general one.”

So if that’s the case, the Park Board could win the injunction they seek, all spending and actions of the Park Board would “freeze” until the matter goes to trial, and you could wave bye bye to the Aquatic Center opening at all this summer…hypothetically.

And in the meantime, the Council could move to remove the Park Board from their positions and start over, or absorb their duties. Oh, and by the way, as of Thursday of this week, Human Relations has not received any lifeguard applications, with mandatory guard training kicking off next month.

The Park Board is hoping for a Boston Tea Party moment. What’s more and more likely, principles and even legal victory notwithstanding, the end result could look a lot more like the Tiananmen Square massacre when all is said and done.

The Ugly — The book controversy at the school is back in the news, in spades. One could make the argument that the embers of stubborn fire received some oxygen from newspaper editorials and the complaints of local activist Heath Gilbert.

School administrators, at least the best ones from the standpoint of teachers and coaches in a district, will fight for their staff when they’re being unfairly or unjustly criticized or attacked.

Teachers appreciate that kind of back-up, and they generally act in a way not to stir up more problems or controversy, for themselves, and for principals and superintendents protecting their staff.

But when a high school English teacher and the librarian joined together on February 6 to hold a “Book Tasting” event in the library, simulating a Starbucks or Barnes and Noble experience, students were asked to “sample” up to eight books provided for their review.

The problem was, at least one title that was displayed in the Facebook photo spread was a restricted title, requiring parent permission. That permission had not been obtained from parents. In another instance, one of those restricted books is alleged to be required reading in an English class.

The school was specific with the community, and I am certain, with staff about the limitations on the use of books containing material “inappropriate” for school age kids. We’re talking vulgar language, elicit sexual images and activities, and books which could be considered to have “influence” on issues of gender dysphoria, transgenderism, etc., that in the last analysis could create confusion for young people.

Given the intensity of the issue, the microscopic level of scrutiny applied by Gilbert and others towards the school and the already played card of citizens litigating against the school, it’s hard to be able to excuse the teacher’s actions in this case as an “oops” or a “mistake”.

I can’t imagine a school employing that level of ineptitude. Minus that, the only conclusion one can arrive at is that the action was intentional, whether to see if they could get away with it or to go completely rogue, and go “in your face” on Gilbert, on parents, and on kids feeling discomfort from this…and to give the middle finger to their supervisors who supported them.

From my standpoint, I believe the teachers involved here basically threw their administration under the bus, threw the District under the bus, and handed a sharp, serrated knife to their antagonists with which to cut their throats with.

“Firing For Cause” is the phrase which comes to mind. I just hope it was worth it to them to make their point.