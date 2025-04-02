McLaughlin Files

I cheered when Donald Trump signed an executive order that shut down the United States Department of Education, a 40-year intravenous “central line” connecting the U.S. Treasury to the national teacher’s unions with a steady, goopy pile of slush.

Jimmy Carter initiated the DOE in 1979, a parting gift to the AFT and NEA for their support of his candidacy and his Presidency.

In the 40 years since, American schools have sunk from the top in the world, to 18th and falling.

The recent view of the Cameron R-I test scores in the “Missouri Scorecard” say that we are in the “C” range in Math and ELA scores and try to establish a correlation between the rise in teacher salaries in all public schools with the drop in test scores.

To people with a non-education background and a chip on their shoulders, the belief that teachers make too much is part of a “Hooterville” mindset that doesn’t always accept teachers into the more excellent fabric of a community when they come to work there.

They resent the teacher, the coach, or the administrator who arrives in a community with fresh ideas, tactics or techniques and immediately slams headlong into a wall.

“That isn’t how we do things here…”

“People here don’t like change…”

“You’re not from here…”

Imagine the new coach walking into the gym to meet his players in the spring and laying out a vision for how he wants to build that team. It includes an ambitious off-season program with weights, a lot of skill work, camps and shootouts.

The team went 4-20 the year before.

While there is always a contingent on any team who will be “Labrador Retriever loyal” to a new coach, there is always at least a third who will work against that person from day one, and another third who are waiting to see whether the coach succeeds or fails.

A lot of communities view educators with suspicion and what I have seen here is an attempt to tie educators who get involved in the community, whether it is kids sports, the Park Board, or anything else as something bad, or sinister. Their volunteerism is looked at with contempt.

“It’s just more school infiltration into our city…”

When I hear that, my response is almost always, “Do You Hear Yourself Right now”? Yeah, I use that one a lot.

Teachers in our schools spend more time with your kids than you do, by and large, over the 36 weeks of the school year. You know your kids better than anyone, but your kid’s teachers come a close second.

The books controversy in the Cameron District has set a significant portion of the community against the school. Activists have been relentless in their criticism and have brought a barrage of criticism against the school over this issue.

The identification of staff members who allegedly ignored the school’s policies on the use of controversial books, putting them into the hands of kids without parental permission, occurred because these folks had them under intense surveillance.

They caught them in the act.

There’s no doubt that the content in books on the “reserved list” would make a sailor blush, and if staff members have used those works to drive a left-leaning political agenda, those teachers would deserve to be shown the door.

They have harmed kids, and they have harmed innocent fellow staff members who are consummate professionals and love your kids almost as much as you do.

What sucks is how this pressure and what the pressure has uncovered has forced the school administration, school board, and teachers into an artificially hostile relationship with a good segment of the community.

Call it a “Fort Apache Mindset”. Call it the byproduct of living in a “Litigation Nation”. Call it feeling like you always have to watch your back and can’t trust anyone.

That’s a horrible place for educators and administrators to have to function.

Many community people are four square behind their school, never mind any of the political nonsense. Many community people are so negative, many for good reason that it just looks like a canyon that can never be bridged.

Someone has to come in as a “healer” who can build that bridge back and let the naysayers know it’s okay to come home again.

I came out in favor of the Proposition B.E.S.T “No Tax Increase” Bond Issue last week and caught a lot of hell for doing so.

I ABSOLUTELY believe that the capital improvements targeted by what amounts to renewing a previous bond which did the same thing, are essential to student and teacher health, to answering the growing student population in the school, and to stay ahead of maintenance issues of the kind which turned City Hall into a Ghost-Building in downtown.

It has to be done. So vote for it, don’t vote for it, it’s really up to you. It’s been a McLaughlin-Family Newspaper thing that since the 1920s, our family personally supported every bond issue put before the people.

And yes, I qualify that statement by saying that my view is not necessarily that of Cameron Newspapers, its owners, managers, or staff. It is mine, and I own it.

That’s not a political thing. It’s a belief in kids and an understanding that the environment has a lot to do with whether kids are learning optimally or not.

Candidates running for the school board are all, in my estimation, good people with different approaches but solid intentions.

The 3rd Street Fusion “Meet and Greet” of School Board and Council candidates last week was a good thing, It was mentioned that two candidates were fine with being recorded and videoed and two were not.

It was implied that the candidates who declined to have themselves recorded were hiding something.

I think it’s more likely that given what they’ve experienced with all the incoming over books, transparency, public meetings law, and such, going on camera and going on the record lends itself to the “gotcha question”, which I believe some in that setting would have tried to do.

I don’t blame them for not accepting being recorded, and honestly, I feel it’s the bad form that they pushed it.

I am not making a recommendation or endorsing any one of the four candidates. I believe we’ll be well-served, regardless.

Finally, Dr. Derek Lannigan, running for City Council has been painted as a school plant on the Park Board, and a Park Board plant if he wins a seat in the Council. It’s this maddening “Red-headed Stepchild” treatment of educators who are like 60% members of the community, just because they’re teachers.

I bristle at that.

I have gotten to know both Derek and Dr. Mark Carr very, very well since January. I consider both of them friends, and both have helped me personally during some dark times and struggles.

I like their intellect, both come from different places in life, but both are highly relatable people with ideas they hope to bring to the Council. I am making an endorsement in the Council race.

I endorse Derek Lannigan. I endorse Mark Carr.

There you have it and you can’t go wrong.