MCLAUGHLIN FILES FOR 5/08/2025

THE MCLAUGHLIN FILES

DON'T CRY FOR ME, ARGENTINA

All of us, in our “mind’s eye,” are the hero of our own story.

I hated writing this week’s story on the 3rd Street Buildings, and pulled the column I’d planned to go with on the Arndt hearing (It’s still on the web page), because, wonder of wonders, this became the story of the week.

When Councilman Gina Reed-Hibler announced her intent to buy the 3rd Street Buildings and to restore them, my initial impression was, “Well, good…power to her,” and thought that she had to have in mind how to finance what would be a herculean project.

And then it came to light that she had engaged fellow Council members in a Facebook chat about the buildings, trying to garner their support. She was cautioned by the Mayor, and John Feighert couldn’t distance himself from the message stream quickly enough.

Sunshine violations…My first taste of that subject, and as time passed, and other local controversies from school to the Park Board featured that issue, I didn’t understand the significance.

Feighert used his public comments at the end of a Council Meeting to call Reed-Hibler out for a conflict of interest and asked for her resignation.

I thought then it was dirty politicking, but I was wrong.

Reed-Hibler is a nice person, with a rich sense of history and her family’s contributions to the formation of the City at the beginning, and its contributions all along. She is a patron of the arts, teaches art in the school system, and, I’m sure, beautifully conveys an appreciation of art to her students, activating and captivating that love of the arts in her students.

She’s a largely sympathetic figure. Everyone prefaces criticism of Reed-Hibler by saying that she has a good heart and good intentions. My gut instinct on her at the time was that it was a lot like kicking a puppy.

She envisioned the creation of a downtown entertainment district with a restored Leibrandt building as the “hub” of that process. She’s excited about Shannon Christensen’s “Rebranding Cameron” project because it scratches her itch for creativity.

They are kindred spirits. They do have a vision. They have in their mind’s eye a story, that looks back fifty years from now and paints a legacy of ideas, and movements, and beauty, with woofle dust sprinkles and unicorns frolicking in the streets. And in the center of the plaza, a Talking Statue of Gina Reed-Hibler.

Dreamers see themselves as the heroes of their own stories. In mine? Jack Ryan is my alter ego...

That’s fine until the dream runs up smack against certain realities…Dreams cost money, and as she and others have said all along, even the state of the Third Street Buildings could be reversed if one could come up with enough money.

The Old School, saddled with the buildings, thought they could do it with grants from the state. Gina thought she could do it by finding investors ready to shower her dream with six to seven-figure dollars to make the dream a reality. We'll be looking more into that story this week.

The well is dry. Like Councilman Carr says, “Abraham Lincoln didn’t sleep there, Jesse James didn’t rob a bank there, they are just old buildings…and they need to go.

Six weeks ago, I arrived at the conclusion that her decision to buy the buildings was quite possibly the worst business deal I had ever seen or heard of, even eclipsing my Dad’s decision in 1961 to buy one of the last ten “hot type” newspaper presses ever built. He rued that decision forever.

Believe it or not…This is worse.

Not worse because of a “bad deal”, but worse because of the tone deafness associated with it, the lackadaisical approach to a resolution, and when backed to the wall, not letting go without being able to clear a profit. All oblivious to what it has cost downtown businesses, business and residential land valuations, and the ability to walk the streets without a hard hat from falling gargoyles...well, maybe not gargoyles, but you get my drift.

I underestimated the weariness of the community, the back story of the original owners of the buildings, who basically had them condemned, and if the stories are right, when they were gone from the buildings, they were uncondemned and sold to the Old School. I gather that I have that correctly.

How do you uncondemn something that’s been condemned? Then sell it, then allow it to be sold to someone else only to arrive back where we started.

Over the last four months, Gina has tried to work the plan she laid out to Michael Calderone to get assessments, bids, determine building worthiness, and come to a decision. What was going on with school books and the Park Board and all the others fumbles, foibles, and stumbles of Cameron’s “public life” allowed Gina to toil away without the klieg lights of scrutiny on what was happening, or not happening.

Three weeks ago, we reported that she’d come to the conclusion that at least three of the four buildings were too far gone and had to come down. We didn’t understand at the time that she viewed the old Leibrandt Building as the Solomon’s Temple of her “Centennial Plaza”. We thought that was progress, and took her at her word that she'd be able to finance the demolition by mortgaging her own properties.

Finding out this week that a potential suitor had approached her with an offer of $25,000 to buy the buildings, at a 300% profit, and she turned it down, turned me…Off…Turned me off tighter than Red Adair capping an oil well fire.

The efforts of Mark Carr to nurse the process along, to woo a potential buyer, with the long-term goal to get the buildings demolished and done, brought out the most troubling portions of this story.

· Gina felt no sense of urgency to get this done. She stated on the one hand that the process could be complete by the June 6 deadline. That’s less than a month away. She also said it could get delayed. That was not reassuring.

· She told us earlier in the spring of her plans to mortgage her properties to cover the cost of demolition. She spoke of a $70,000 bid from a company to do all the demolition of what amounts to a city block. Carr says that doesn’t happen for less than $400,000, not counting all the curveballs sure to come. $500,000 to $600,000 would be closer. It’s clear from talking to Carr and others around this situation that she won’t be able to fund this herself.

· Lacking that, lacking meeting the deadline of June 6, her only hope is to get an extension from the Council. They are still coming down from the “fever dream” of the Park Board situation, incensed to the point of lathering over the legal costs of that issue…If the City has to essentially take control of the properties out of Code Enforcement, there will be little local patience, especially downtown, with the City trying to put up a “for sale” sign and the Council to clutch it’s pearls for weeks over what realtor to use, where to advertise it. I’d faint dead away if, before anything, we needed an “engineering study” to figure out what to do with it. Oil up your torches, and sharpen your pitchforks...there's trouble in River City.

· In that scenario, the City eats the demolition costs. Carr, who it can be said is probably speaking for his other counterparts on the Council will be a hard “no” on an extension and the dye will be cast.

The City and the taxpayer will inevitably be on the hook for demolition. Carr says Reed-Hibler “should be accountable” for the costs. What is left to a person under that kind of financial pressure, with nowhere to turn?

Can you say Chapter 7?

Reed-Hibler’s only hope not to incur personal ruin and a tsunami of public outcry is to take the $4,000 “get out of jail free” card she was offered by a local contractor to, as Carr said, “take the buildings off her hands”.It’s the best-case scenario. She escapes financial disaster, the City escapes the largest share of the costs, and a private developer redeems the property for its only useful purpose at this point.

A downtown parking lot for restaurants, banks, and downtown businesses. And best case, the developer goes into warp drive to get the job done so he doesn't have to drive by and look at it every time he's in town.

Now that's the stuff of a Talking Statue.

Anything short of this “way out”, I believe she has no choice but to first, and foremost, resign from the City Council, and probably should do so anyway.

Budget time is coming up. And as demonstrated, Reed-Hibler is not the “Wolf of Wall Street”.

Yeah…this is a Greek freaking tragedy.

Welcome to Cameron…or is it Krapoplis, where every situation offers you two choices…a crap sandwich, or a crap sandwich with extra crap.

Dreamers are the heroes of their own story, even if the climax of the story is that they go down in flames. Reed-Hibler asked us to ride the ship below the waves with her, to bear the burden if she can’t…or won’t.

“Don’t Cry for me, Argentina” was the haunting song of Evita Peron, loved/hated by her countrymen, destined to give her life.

Nope.

No Soup for you.