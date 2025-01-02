MCLAUGHLIN FILES---TO THE CITY COUNCIL---Cowboy Up, Y'all

THE MCLAUGHLIN FILES—PRESS DAY PLUS TWO

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor

Citizen-Observer

cowboy up, y'all...

Cameron, MO — Resolution of the City Hall debacle, an apocalypse twenty years in the making, is moving towards a climax.

Something is going to happen in the next two Cameron City Council meetings to start the city on the road, once again, to having a functioning home for its city government.

In my three months here, I have never seen the level of cynicism and negativity towards elected officials as I see in Cameron.

From all I have been told, and learned on my own, people do have a lot to be dissatisfied about.

They expect less than very little, look sideways with distrust at what they hear from their City Manager, the Council, the Mayor and City Staff.

There are old wounds that the current leadership may not have initiated, or caused to happen but being “held accountable for the sins of their fathers”, many steps that they have taken have been subject to criticism.

Online sources from individuals, to bloggers, to community leaders weigh in with ease, and are going to be a hard sell.

As Councilman John Breckenridge said in the impactful Town Hall Meeting three weeks ago, “No matter what we decide on this, ¾ of you will be angry with us.”

That’s probably true, but makes it no less important that the Council “gird their loins” and wade into the breech to achieve a solution once and for all.

The options have been laid out, costs estimated, and I won’t gloss it over by saying that I wasn’t surprised by what city staff and CM Rasmussen have brought forward.

I was stunned by the proposed costs, frankly, although any independent individual, working with the same set of specs city department heads took out to providers, would likely come up with similar numbers.

There may be a difference between a vendor “spitballing” an estimate and his motivation to win a contract if bidding for the lowest price was what was on the table. I wonder what the “margin for error” is between an estimate of $5.2 million on the Community Center or $5.5 million on a new building would be,.

Enough to matter, probably.

What each building’s estimate is based on begins with a set 17,000 square foot number, allotting 12,000 feet for office and administrative space and 5,000 feet for the dispatch center.

A new vault at $225,000, a new back-up generator at $35,000 and demolition of City Hall at $225,000 or the 3rd street buildings at $400,000 are “millstones” around the necks of taxpayers in the city.

I question whether we truly need 17,000 square feet of total space or 5,000 square feet for dispatch. The numbers presented are daunting, and if one wanted to apply a conspiratorial air to it, might an untrusting soul look at the numbers side by side and assess that there was a desired result on the part of Rasmussen and staff?

I’m not saying that there is. But I guarantee you that people will be thinking it.

I don’t think you can lay the entire “ass-whooping” the Council and Rasmussen have taken from all this at their feet. Like a bad gene passed down through the blood stream, the failures at the point of construction, and the “brush-offs” of the past can’t be repeated.

It’s going to be costly. Whatever solution is arrived at cannot be a “show pony” with pretty ribbons in it’s hair.

It has to be a “workhorse”, capable of holding up for 100-years, about the time it will take for people to forget what a cluster this has all been for so long.

Council members have had introductory meetings with the City manager individually to explain what they’ll be looking at.

No surprises, is the intent of the City Manager, and that’s a logical, good bit of work done by both.So when Monday comes, and they settle into their seats and answer the first roll call, they will endeavor on what is arguably two to three of the most important hours in the City’s history.

Dig in. Listen. Ask good questions. Maintain your composure. And then take two weeks and go think about it.

Chances are, you’ll have a pretty good idea how your constituents feel about it, so when you come back on the 20th, cast a vote not just that you can live with, but that we all can.

You have no other choice. So go be a hero, and do the right thing.

Then keep your head down.

That’s the way it works...so cowboy up, y'all.