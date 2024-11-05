MCLAUGHLIN FILES ELECTION DAY SPECIAL

THE MCLAUGHLIN FILES

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor

Citizen-Observer

THE MOST IMPORTANT ELECTION OF OUR LIFETIME

Coming into Tuesday, more than 90,000,000 early votes had been cast —That’s more than half of the 155,000,000 votes that went into the Biden-Trump match-up of 2020.

We won’t even get into that…what is past is prolouge.

Regardless of how the final count comes out, what we learned in the run-up was that Republicans are nimble. The call went out from Donald Trump, the Republican National Committee, and central committees across the country.

They said…vote early, whether it’s absentee, mail-in ballot, no-excuse early voting, and boy did they.

This was something that was almost totally the province of Democrats in the last three elections and they made the most of it.

But RNC co-chairs Lana Trump and Michael Whatley went to work after 2022 and started building their ground game, started educating Republican voters, and identified for us what a 4 x 4 voter was, a 3 x 4 voter, a 2 x 4 voter and a 1 x 4 voter.

In other words, in the last four elections, was a voter active in 4 of 4 of the last elections, or, 3, or 2, or 1. It defined the difference behind a “high-propensity voter” and a “low propensity voter”.

Republicans went to work on this for the last two years, and they had a simple message…Given the quality of your life now versus four years ago, can you afford not to vote?

I’m a political junkie, but I can tell you honestly that I’m sick of it. I got my wife out of the hospital at 11 AM Saturday morning and we drove from the hospital to the Livingston County Courthouse and voted…sitting in the car.

Her foot hurt like hell. She didn’t feel well. But it was item one on the hit parade, that important to her.

And to me.

I don’t think there’s any confusion about how we voted, or why I truly believe it is the most important election of my adult life, and not just because of the state and national candidates on the ballot, but the ballot propositions as well.

Voting “No” on Amendment 3 on reversing Missouri’s basic ban on abortion was a vote, a sharpie dot on what I believe to be a life and death issue. I understand the high emotions on both sides of this, and I like Trump, believe in the exceptions for rape, incest and protection of the life of the mother.

For the 63-million babies who were terminated between Roe vs. Wade and the Dobbes case, they had no voice, had no one to speak for them. They had no money to contribute, no votes to win,.

For them, their only issue was whether or not they would make it out of the birth canal alive, something in America that for those 50-years was by no means certain.

125 of every 1,000 white pregnancies ended in abortion in 2022. 425 of 1,000 black pregnancies ended in abortion.

And Democrats are worried about a genocide in Gaza?

We have done all we can. You as voters have done all you can. It’s now up to the election officials to do the math.

Regardless of who wins, they’d better be prepared to share their work.

Back with more about 11 PM Tuesday night.