McLaughlin Files: The Patriot Ride and "States of Grace"

The McLaughlin Files

5/01/2025

State of Grace

I built my faith significantly by teaching in Catholic Schools twice in my 35-year teaching career. One of my favorite assignments was teaching religion, interesting for an Evangelical Free guy trying to teach Catholic Doctrine.

One of the things I learned over the years was that one goes to offer confession in order to clear the soul for taking communion.

It’s said that when Catholics take the Eucharist, with wine and bread becoming the body of Christ, they are cleansed of sin and exist in a “state of grace”, for approximately fifteen minutes if I understand the teaching correctly.

In that intervening few minutes, man is as close as he can get to listening to and hearing the will of God.

I remember the amazing experiences I had at Fellowship of Christian Athletes National Camps in Colorado, North Carolina, and Minnesota. The opportunities I had as a huddle leader put me in a position to teach and influence young athletes participating in the camp.

It was a spiritual endorphin tidal wave, a chill bump fest that lasted for up to two weeks when I got back home.

The “religious experience” I’m describing, that state of grace, eventually subsided as I found myself trying to explain and share the experience I had with people who weren’t there. It was frustrating…

Yes, you had to be there, but I learned this. When going somewhere and being exposed to something powerful, and you return home, you go back to the world you left, where the only thing that changed was you.

I know, a long-winded lead-in to discussing what a thousand or so people experienced at last weekend’s 7thAnnual Patriot Ride.

You can do a lot of things for fun or for entertainment. You can sit and watch what’s going on, but there aren’t a lot of things where your participation is the event.

First, there’s the sensory overload of sights, sounds, and smells that everyone experiences with this, the anticipation of unloading your buggy from a trailer, taking your place in line, and then starting out for your day.

It begins with a prayer to invoke the protection of God on the trip, and then safety details…God can protect you, but you still have to know where your human boundaries are.

Second, when one arrives at the Missouri Veterans’ Home, you are quickly touched emotionally and spiritually by the faces of American Freedom Fighters who gave a giant portion of their life protecting your freedom, some of them coming home wounded, all of them coming home changed psychologically.

They may have gone in as 19-year-old privates, but came out 10 years older than their 21 years at discharge might have suggested. If you were one of those people, the converging buggies are fun to watch, but you know and understand that the people on wheels are there to support and honor and remember you.

If you’re a rider, you see these American heroes in front of you and you are forced, even if only for a moment, to confront your life choices.

Everyone who served gets it. A lot of people who didn’t, myself included, find myself humbled and in awe of what human beings can do when given no other choice but to fight for their lives, their families, and for me.

I’ll thank them for their service. And I’ll give thanks for them in my prayers.

The ride then took off into the countryside and this is when the outdoorsman fun, some of the thrills, and a love for mud only exceeded by a dozen Labrador Retrievers covered the buggies, was thrown all over the trails, and returned home on the buggies, many from far flung places, one from as far away as Pennsylvania.

When the day concluded and the beautiful noises began to subside, bellies were full, and friends, old and new, visited before saying their goodbyes, the people at the Veterans’ Home, the organizers, and the participants began to let down and to relax.

But in their hearts, minds, and memories, I think it dawned on people what they had just been a part of.

I saw dozens of posts on Facebook, TV reports, and photos as people in all three categories used their keyboards to help them put into words what they felt.

Satisfaction. Gratitude. Accomplishment. A religious experience.

A State of Grace.

Organizer Amy Ford made a really important point when she noted how people worked together, how “a small group of people with a small idea” could come together to produce such an experience.

It was remarkable to me that, as Ford suggested, thirty people volunteered day of, jumped in, and did what needed to be done.

I was completely unsurprised as I went from the staging area and past the schools, past the Veterans Memorial, to see Larry Workman, caretaker of the Veterans Memorial, placing the flags along the streets to guide people to the Veterans Home.

Of course, he was there. Where else would he be?

2024 was a decidedly awful year for this community with negative, awful stories, anger, acrimony, the use of power to hurt people, and the spectacularly underwhelming level of leadership that can rally people to do great things.

This was a shot in the arm that this community needed. It took community apathy and struck a blow for community involvement.

It showed capable people getting involved. It showed normal people doing ridiculously uncommon, heroic things.

These weren’t your town leaders. These were grassroots people doing what they could to help people and honor heroes they may or may not even know.

In my experience, when people have experiences like that, they want them again. As they exceed what they believe they can do, they begin to expect that from their leaders…and they should.

Memorial Day weekend will bring the Hot Air Affair to the Community. This will be another largely volunteer-driven event, organized by a cadre of Jedi Knights quick with the light saber and ready to step in and “do things”.

The City Hall Advisory Board has been a “tour de force” of community-service-minded contractors and tradesmen who have thrown in hours to make sure, for once, that we get it right on a massive community expenditure. I give credit to the Mayor, the Council, and the CM for not only allowing the Board to happen, but by actually listening to them.

The 3rd Street Buildings….hold your breath, are probably coming down. The Aquatic Center is likely to open. A new City Manager will be hired.

There are people with good intentions. The idea of rebranding Cameron isn’t wrong-minded, but it seems with the Nation’s 250th coming up roughly at the same time as the World Cup’s ripples washing over the City, there’s a momentum…a positive momentum.

Who else could say that they were the Crossroads of the Nation, creative or otherwise?

Build on that.

Everyone participating in the Patriot Ride has a responsibility --- If you have been blessed by that experience, pay it forward. Multiply it.

Negativity requires only inaction, apathy, and snarky attitudes to pervade our lives and our community.

Positivity, community service, following the Golden Rule…having a belief when everything around you would seem to rule against it, that takes effort.

The grace you feel right now is not just a feeling. It’s a fuel…

Ladies and Gentlemen of Cameron…Start your engines.