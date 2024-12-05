McLaughlin Files: Press Day Plus One

THE MCLAUGHLIN FILES

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

Mandates and Scrums…

A month ago, I truly believed that a win by Donald Trump would mean the low price of gas, more affordable groceries, a closed border and a caravan headed back south instead of north. I thought that would make America great again.

But what has dawned on me over the last few weeks is what Donald Trump thought about, planned for, and is now executing with the assembly of “real” Avengers who will have singular responsibilities within their portfolios as advisors, cabinet secretaries and agency directors.

Not just new policies, not just new ideas, but something which oddly enough, Joe Biden most contributed to when he made the statement that “we in a battle for the soul of the nation.”

What he meant by that and what Donald Trump knows going forward is that he isn’t just reforming government, changing the carpet or bringing in new curtains.

He’s tearing it down to the studs to build it back up.

The reason his appointees are so fired up is because they each have a simple mission and mandate from the boss…Fix it.

The reason Trump’s enemies are pitching such a fit is because they believe Trump’s appointees will fix it, and leave them behind in the process.

Musk and Ramaswamy’s mission at DOGE is not just to eliminate the waste of taxpayer money, on the stupid things we spend money on, but to end the practice of spending our money stupidly in the first place. There will be a significant withdrawal of expenditures on dumb stuff, and a significant retraction of the number of federal employees, now at 2.8 million. If it’s redundant and needs to be shifted to a different agency or department, it will be. Oh…and stupid aid like the $1 billion Biden pledged to Angola before falling asleep in his negotiations with Angola’s Communist President…Nope. Go back to sleep, Joe. Pete Hegsath made a powerful comment in a walking interview on Capitol Hill today. He’s under a lot of concentrated fire from every direction, with anonymous sources, whispers of a drinking problem, and past indiscretions with lady friends. Trump told Hegsath to “hang in there and keep fighting”. While he may fail in his bid to become Defense Secretary, Trump told him this…” Concentrate on the warfighter and lethality, lethality, lethality of our fighting forces. Everything else has to go away.” I’ll come back to Hegsath in a bit… Tom Homan, Trump’s first appointee as Border Czar has received a similar mandate from the boss…Find criminal illegals, work down the list, tear down gang criminality from south of the border, and get them the hell out of here. Close the border, finish the wall, and punish neighboring countries dumping their criminals, mentally ill, and reprobates on us. Trump warned Mexico’s President if she doesn’t stop the flow, he’ll smack a 25% tariff on everything they send across the border. The Mexican President is more concerned about Trump than the Mexican druglords, and caravans are being broken up. A hint…You think Israel’s dispatch of Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist leadership was brutal? Your days might be numbered if you’re Sinaloa or Tren De Aragua. John Ratcliffe at CIA, Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Advisor, Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence,, and Michael Walz as National Security Advisor will work together not to reform the intelligence community, known as “The 5 I’s”, but they will root out and prosecute the deep infestation of clandestine operations against Trump, and the American people. Marco Rubio is a superstar pick for the State Department. He won’t nibble around the edges of a stratified diplomatic corps that slow-walked or ignored Trump’s policy directives the first time around. Rubio’s statement to the rest of the world…Behave yourself, don’t push the United States, don’t even THINK about undermining the dollar as the world’s reserve currency. Iran will be broke again, the U.S. will support Israel to the death, and the hostages had better be out by January 20, or “there will be all hell to pay” in the Middle East. Pam Bondi as A.G. and Kash Patel as a new FBI Director have this mandate…”End lawfare, prosecute those who used the Justice Department against Americans (and Trump), and restore the Rule of Law”. For the FBI, Patel wants to close the Kennedy building on January 21 and “turn the building into a Museum for the Deep State”, and send the agents messing around in the “intelligence space” out to go be cops and take down bad guys. No one scares the deep state more than Patel, Ratcliff, and Hegsath.

The mandates are simple…

1---For Defense: Take care of warfighters, tune up our arsenal, and clean up the culture.

2---For the Border Czar: Close the border, deport illegal immigrants, and criminal types first, and enforce compliance by resisting cities and states. Find the 325,000 missing kids!!! Destroy the infestation of criminal gangs from Mexico

3---For Justice---End lawfare, restore the rule of law, return the FBI to its original purpose, and get out of the “intelligence space”. Clean house of underbosses on the 7th floor of the Kennedy Building, engage Musk and Vivek to eliminate civil servants known to stand in the way of the “new vibe” at Justice.

4---For State---Send the unmistakable message that the U.S. will not be trifled with. Put the heat on Iran. Wind down Ukraine and Gaza Wars. Support Israel unconditionally.

5---I didn’t mention the Energy Department…North Dakota Governor Doug Bergum takes over as Secretary, and his mandate is this…Get Keystone XL up and going, refill the National Petroleum Reserve to 100% plus, and immediately begin to pressure allies and partners to shut off the purchase of oil from Russia, sanction or tariff nations that are buying from Iran or Venezuela(unless they take back their criminal creeps), re-open ANWAR, go “Warp Speed II” on renewal of drilling leases, coal plant construction.

6---Homeland Security, DNI, CIA, DIA(Defense Intelligence Agency), ONI (Office of Naval Intelligence): Clean house of foot-draggers, and conspirators in the last nine years of willful sabotage against the President. Go get some training on asymmetric warfare from Mossad…the world’s best.

There’s great enthusiasm for this by the appointees. Disruptors one and all. And that's why the Visigoths in the media, on the left, and in the Deep State are having a conniption fit right now.

See the second half of this column in the December 12 edition of the Citizen-Observer.