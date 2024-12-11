MCLAUGHLIN FILES---Press Day Plus One

WAKING UP FROM WOKEISM

Were you ever “woke” or judged by someone who was?

The last week brought two spectacular examples of how dangerous it is to stand behind the ideas of “Woke” culture.

In the first instance, United Health Corporation CEO Brian Thompson, a former Iowan, former University of Iowa grad, and accomplished executive who worked his way up from the mail room, was murdered by a man, caught on video, as he walked down a street in the middle of Manhattan.

His alleged murderer, Luigi Mangione(You can’t make this stuff up), was captured by Altoona, Pennsylvania police in a McDonald’s as he munched on his happy meal. Recognized by a McDonald’s patron, and confirmed by the Altoona PD, Mangione is said to have begun shaking and potentially wetting his pants as cops made the collar.

The initial, immediate reaction of the New York media was shock, so many of them spoke to how close the murder happened to their offices, and several recounted going directly past the crime scene on the way for coffee, bagels, and scones on their way to work.

MSNBC, the network that Greg Gutfeld says means “Must Sell Network Before Christmas”, begins to dish on the significance of the killing, with some pundits attributing anti-hero Robinhood status on Mangione, who the female anchors, guests, and at least one contributor, Taylor Lorenz, referred to as “dreamy”.

Lorenz said she “felt joy” when she learned of Thompson’s murder, to which Piers Morgan jumped on her like a Rottweiler and asked if she would “be more joyful if more insurance execs are murdered.”

The two other guests in the split screen gasped and rolled their eyes, as Lorenz tried to talk her way out of what her behavior got her into.

In the same news cycle, former Marine Daniel Penny was found not guilty of all charges by a New York jury for the “chokehold death” of subway rider Jordan Neeley, who came on the subway car, threatened passengers with death, and found himself in a death struggle with Penny who, as a good citizen and Good Samaritan, couldn’t look away.

“White man kills unarmed black man” became the impetus for Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg, on a spectacular losing streak, to try to jail Penny for a 15-year Manslaughter conviction.

The 13-person jury of 9 whites and 4 blacks declared Penny not guilty.

That brought out the Neeley family, and New York Black Lives Matter leader “Hawk” Newsome to the microphones to resurrect the “no justice, no peace” message, that has, in the past included calling for the murder of “white babies”.

All the Left-leaning “talks” massaged both stories for as much blood as they could squeeze out of them.

America, which stated that it was done with wokeism in the November 5 election, shook its head, expressed disgust at the “oppressed/oppressor” nonsense of the last dozen years, and said America needed to become America again.

“Woke” thought and philosophy depend on identity politics, the separation of groups in search of grievance, and identifying groups as “oppressed” or “oppressors.”

It began with “Affirmative Action” and became steadily more strident on college campuses, public schools, Corporate America, and the media.

Up-and-coming white corporate executives were ordered to take “sensitivity” or “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” training in their businesses. Their workshops often involved pressuring white execs to “give up their job promotions” to people of color, to apologize for their “white privilege,” and to own the blame for slavery and, later of segregation and race-based discrimination.

Between 2016 and 2022, especially if one spoke out against COVID mandates or Dr. Anthony Fauci, their careers in science, medicine, and journalism were over. Alex Berenson, a New York Times Reporter, was fired after reporting the results of his research on where the Wuhan virus originated and the flawed proof behind mandatory mask mandates and locking down schools for a year or more. He was banned by Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Google… canceled.

Just before the election, Washington Post owner and multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos refused to tow the party line and endorse Kamala Harris. He said publically that the Post needed to review its editorial policies, and include more balanced reporting, admitting what we all knew.

The Post…” where the truth dies in darkness”, had become a left-wing propaganda rag, the spear’s head of the Woke movement. Faced with a more than 1,000,000 subscriber loss of readers, the Post had no choice. The LA Times owner made similar moves in the last three weeks.

In all cases, editorial staff and writers revolted, but the bosses held firm.

Colleges and Universities in the nation over-cut funding for DEI programs and eliminated them. The Missouri Legislature ended funding of all DEI programs on college campuses and went on the attack against the transgender movement and all that entails.

It’s difficult to say that this is a “Democrats” issue when it’s more an issue of America throwing off the “Marxist” ideologies that overtook traditional Democratic policy-making in favor of far-left lunacy.

Donald Trump now enjoys a 58% approval rating from the American people, and so many “indicators” of his influence at home and abroad have made the American people optimistic again, and for one big reason…cancel culture is dead.

They see it possible once again to live their life and be left alone by their government, to say what they think, go where they want, drive the combustion engine cars they want, heat their homes and cook their food with gas stoves, and buy a light bulb that projects more light than the inside of a refrigerator.

The Progressive worldview of “oppressed groups” and “oppressors” may still be held by the die-hards. Still, it’s been stuffed back in the silos and echo chambers of Beta-males and crazy people who have their “days of rage”, shave their heads, and cut off intimacy with their partners as a protest against the death of their philosophical disease.

America won’t tolerate people who “find joy” in the death of innocent people, and it won’t condemn a person who steps up to help his neighbor when they’re in danger.

The racial stranglehold of the Left over minority groups is gone.

We’re all just Americans again, and now we can say this…We woke up from Wokeism.