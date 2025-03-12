The McLaughlin Files---Press Day Plus One

Dirty, Grubby, Nasty Little Details in Transforming American Government

We didn’t figure out how to go 40-trillion dollars in debt overnight, but since 2010, we have gone from $ 19 trillion to where we are now.

Imagine trying to unhook a hose from a water heater that is so covered in lime and corrosion that you practically need a jackhammer to get back to the original state of the hose and the connection it goes into.

Imagine how many engines, jury rigs, patches and Hail Marys’ a 1957 Bel Air has gone through in Cuba since Castro took over in 1959. I guarantee you it will be a rare thing to find one where the original equipment has been lovingly restored.

When a 60-year piece of equipment is all you have, with nothing else to replace it with, and it has to continue to work if you’re going to go anywhere, you make do with what you have, but it is a far piece from what it was before.

If America has one aggravating tendency about it’s national personality, it is these things…

1---The need for instant gratification

2---Lack of a working level of attention span to stick with any tough thing.

3---Pushing through resistance, opposition, outright sabotage, and the huffing and puffing of the opposition party, world leaders, and whiners at every level of the federal workforce, to try to get the job done.

So what is the “job” to get done? Well, several things …

1---Reduce the size of government by spending cuts, workforce reductions, and the elimination of decades of waste, fraud, abuse, and politicization of everything from foreign aid to the justice department to multi-billion dollar weapons programs that even the DOD doesn’t want.

2---Reset trade between the United States and the rest of the world to get the United States back to at least a trade balance --- To do that, you have to shake the rust off how trade deals are done, with leadership by people with business savvy, and willing to throw sharp elbows to get the attention of the rest of the world. That means tariffs on the goods of other countries who already place tariffs on our goods, and are squawking like raped apes over the fact that we finally noticed, and are giving as good as we get.

3---Making items more affordable and jump-starting the economy The first two items listed here, reduction of the size and cost of government, is a matter of unwinding the last 25 years of heavy and stupid government spending on nonsense items. You also, using eggs as the issue everyone is clucking about right now (laying hens included) , have to keep in mind that the country just executed 46 million laying hens to stave off the Avian flu. Getting oil drilling and the Keystone XL pipeline going again was not made easy by Sleepy Creepy Joe on the way out, and that, complicated by firing up the permit-granting process, has been made harder by nearly fatal actions by Biden to make sure Trump couldn’t do this.

So let’s get on with it. Democrats in Congress have been quick to jump on “the Trump is sending us into recession” complaint as unemployment creeps up a little, inflation is hanging on at 3%, and federal employees are an endangered species.

“It’s Trump’s fault!”, “Tariffs will kill us!” “Why aren’t prices coming down?”

If anyone on the left ever actually took an economics class, they’d understand that the transformational changes Trump both envisions and is bringing into being are convulsions to the leviathan of government, and a knife to the heart of the administrative state.

Trump isn’t trying to rig together an engine that works in the 1957 Bel Air. He is going back to the original specs, rebuilding the original parts, and painstakingly restoring the Frankenstein’s Monster of the American government and economy to its intended purpose and level of functioning.

Americans aren’t patient. They never have been. They want what they want when they want it, They are intellectual middle schoolers who don’t understand that to save the body, you have to remove a lot of cancers along the way.

The reason everything seems so topsy-turvy right now in all domestic sectors is that we’re throwing off “the infection”, going on white blood cell overload to attack the cancers that were consuming and destroying the body.

It takes an Aircraft Carrier about six miles to come to a full stop. Another ten minutes to completely reverse course. And there’s a lot of bolts groaning, bulkheads creaking, and china falling off the shelves while you do it.

The economy will come back, and it will do so in an explosion of boom times unlike anything we have ever seen. Government will work to serve the interests of the American people, and will do it leaner and meaner.

Illegal immigrants will be cut off from the federal entitlement trough, and funds will be diverted back to people, American citizens, who actually need it.

Because it is such a mess, disruption is the needed high colonic, the “colon cleanse” that gets all the garbage out of the system.

It won’t come easy, but no one, despite all their fancy talk for the last 30 years, has laid a glove on the beast. You’re not just doing reform; you’re doing transformation and that, ladies and gentlemen, will hurt.

If we have the attention span to focus, are willing to accept a little inconvenience for a bit, and don’t balk when things get dicey, it will pay off.

We need to just suck it up a little bit, and let these guys do their work. Don’t buy the hysterics, the profane four-letter tirades, the goofy “Pick your Fighter Dances” or take seriously anyone who says, “you promised to get prices down…where is it?”

I lost over 80 pounds in the last 18 months, which was a major adjustment. It wasn’t fun, it wasn’t easy, and it certainly wasn’t glamorous.

I had to do it to save my life. It sucked, but I’m better now.

We all will be. So, despite all the bitching and griping, Mr. President, stay the course and keep pushing through.