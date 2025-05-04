MCLAUGHLIN FILES WEEKENDER

NOTE: This column will appear only at www.mycameronnews.com and on our Facebook page.

DANCE TO THE MUSIC, YOU SAY?

I followed my standing practice since arriving in Cameron seven months ago that I don’t rush to get on the record with a story until I feel certain that I know what I have in front of me.

The “straight news” article appearing on the web page today and headed for publication next Wednesday is as “fair and balanced” as I can make it, trying hard to represent the spirit and intent of both parties' well-fashioned arguments.

That had to come before this, and go on the record before this piece, which will lay out my “take” on what we saw.

Barring the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, where lions will lay down with lambs, Matt Arndt will not survive the outcome of his hearing before the City Council on May 1, and will be removed as Park Board President.

I believe the loss is all Cameron’s, regardless of how much heat, rancor, and anger has been leveled at Arndt by the City, and on social media.

“You Picked the Music, now you get to Dance to it…” was the title of a brilliant and revealing piece arguing Quinten’s points, well-established over the last twelve weeks. It told me as much about Quinten and his “life journey” as it did about what we all witnessed Thursday night.

But more on that another time.

I stipulate the following…

1—Padraic Corcoran, the City Attorney demonstrated good preparation and research for making his case, crafting a more or less fair proceeding that allowed both sides equal latitude to make their points. Corcoran steered the ship, and has been steering the ship in this situation since the City was made aware that the Park Board was going to sue. The three accusations made against Arndt may have been in formulation all along, but may also have been researched to find a way for the City to rid itself of what it saw as a troublemaker who refused to accept dictums from the top that didn’t match up; with Arndt’s perceived notion of what the law was.

2—Matt Arndt is an arborist, not a litigator, but he’s no slouch. He too, has stayed true to his talking points from the beginning, ergo:

The Park Board is an administrative board and not an advisory board.

The Park Board has “exclusive control” over all Park assets, accounts and properties.

His reason for pushing the issue with the City, from the jump, has been his belief that the City was not following state law, or the city code, and has insisted that the law, in all its parts regarding what kind of Board Cameron’s is, needs to be followed.

Those things being said, what did we see and what did we learn?

1—City Attorney Corcoran’s arguments on no-bid contracts, sunshine law violations, and not filing annual reports are “legalistic” arguments. If put before a City Council determined to remove Arndt from his position as Park Board President, the arguments on their face give the Council some cover to oust Arndt, but, if one doesn’t allow for extenuating factors that made that action more likely to happen, knowingly or unknowingly, it’s a harder case to make. Consider:

Did Arndt persist in seeking a no-bid contract for the assessment and removal of hazardous trees and use his position on the Board to wrangle that contract for himself?

Evidence suggests that Arndt did indeed bring up the issue at least five times in Park Board meetings, and in an email stream or streams with Corcoran and City Manager Rasmussen several times beginning in February of 2024.

But why? Why push it so hard?

Was it because the tantalizing amount of $1,375 was so important, so existential to Arndt in the conduct of his business that it was “make or break”? Or was it because, as he stated, that the problem on the ADA trails with trees and/or dead branches presented a real risk of injury or death to patrons using the City’s trails, exposing it to six or seven figure liability in court?

The fact that nothing has been done on this issue screams out at the neglect of the City, apparently so intent on telling Arndt “No”, just because he pushed it to make a point and set the groundwork for using it against him later.

Arndt has been quoted as saying that “the last thing I want to be on this issue is right” when someone is seriously hurt or dies as a result.

My common sense forces me to conclude that his concern was more for the City and its liability exposure, and the safety of people using the trails as his concern. Greed doesn’t wash for me as a reason.

Did Arndt attempt to subvert Missouri Sunshine Laws by the establishment of a quorum, or less than a quorum by the attendance of four members of the Park Board at the March 7 court hearing?

Corcoran’s arguments and reasoning seemed very weak to me on this point. Would it have been reasonable to expect that some members of the Park Board would attend the hearing? Were they parties to the lawsuit? Only if they were a lawyer, or with deference and all respect to Heath Gilbert, a knowing expert on the subject would it have even occurred to them that their attendance there would/could/might constitute a meeting of the Board.

Corcoran’s assertion assumed a level of calculation on Arndt’s part, and that of the members in attendance that just doesn’t make sense, when you get to know those people.

If you’re looking for a reason to get rid of someone, you’re watching and waiting, predator like, for someone to make a mistake.

Corcoran was the individual who made that judgment. In examining City Clerk Shellie Blades in the City, Corcoran tried to question her to obtain corroboration that she had seen what he did, and commented on it.

Blades could not recall what their conversation entailed, and said as much even if uncomfortably.l. Had that been burned into her mind as well, it’s hard to imagine that she wouldn’t have vouched for what Corcoran asserted.

Did Arndt fail, and the greater Park Board fail to submit the Annual Report on the Park Board Trust to the City Council?

Arndt said in the hearing, and has maintained that in the total time of his tenure, he attempted to bring the Park Board into compliance with State Statute, and City Code, both of which support that the Cameron Park Board is an administrative board, granted “special status” within City Government, as having different powers and responsibilities than other boards within the confines of the City.

It is established that annual reports, truly certified vouchers from the Park Board to the Council and by-laws, all required by the law, were never instituted since the Board’s founding in 1956.

Arndt maintains that he has attempted to bring all of those things into compliance, only to receive conflicting and contradictory direction and guidance from the City Manager and other City staff that such reports were not necessary.

Arndt spoke of delay, slow-walking and obstruction on the by-laws development process, which took eighteen months to complete, which the City Attorney and Council approved, and thencwere just ignored when they were brought up.

Corcoran’s argument, backed up by case law, suggested that the lack or negligence of past Park Boards or City Councils was not an excuse for not turning in the reports.

What? It strains credulity to the breaking point to hold Arndt accountable for something that his own City Leadership said was not required, and that no other council or board had requested, required, or received in the history of the Board.

Corcoran uses these legal opinions, which took hours to research to indict someone with no such cadre of law books, legal experts or counsel to suggest differently.

It’s clear that the animus of the City Manager towards Arndt created an environment where Arndt and the Park Board were set up to fail, again and again. It’s not a secret that department heads and workers in Cameron City Staff don’t have great life expectancy in their jobs…Why is that?

While there are those who suggest that previous Boards, Councils and City Staffs existed in an idyllic kumbaya balance for years before Arndt, the fact is this.

In the entire history of the Park Board, it has never functioned according to state statute, to the City Code, or, in other words, the way it was supposed to.

Arndt rocked the boat, and “brought the music” as Quinten said. The City Manager, Staff and the Councils past and present wrote the music, and Arndt argued for serious editing.

For that, he had to go, and that’s the real reason his fate is sealed.

We anticipated surprises at the hearing, and are aware of some things that were not addressed from Arndt that are on his mind.

Knowing the likely result, he chose to hold his fire…for now. The issues, processes, procedures, and “management” of staff and volunteers is going to have to be addressed. It cannot continue like this.

A Cameron problem will almost certainly become a Jefferson City problem, probably sooner rather than later. Statehouse executive office holders, like AG’s and Auditors, take exception to municipalities ignoring their laws.

The sad fact about this debacle, like so many others plaguing the City for decades, comes down to poor communication, multiple and confusing mixed messages, and an exertion of control and punishment to be meted out when someone doesn’t fall in line, sit down, shut up and obey.

Arndt’s critics will likely trumpet a victory cry when the inevitable result is released that Arndt has been removed.

Dr. Derek Lannigan told me this about Matt Arndt. “Matt’s greatest strength is also his greatest weakness…he can’t let things go.”

Stubborn or principled? Probably a bit of both.

But I stick to this…Cameron is not better for the fact that Matt Arndt will not be Park Board President.

In talking to most or all of the players involved in this issue over the last twelve weeks, Matt Arndt persuaded me with his intellect, his transparency, and his knowledge of his subject.

He never lied to me. In talking to others about this, I don’t have that same level of certainty about what they told me, or if I could trust it 100%.

Talk about music…and dancing to it.

It is said that all of us probably unknowingly violate or commit misdemeanors with frequency, purely out of not knowing that what the did went against the law. I believe that is mostly the case here.

Padraic Corcoran did his job…He went trolling to find violations with which to indict Arndt, and he found them. I’m thinking the City better have him on retainer. The billable hours on this issue have to be staggering if that’s the arrangement he has with the City.

For Matt’s part, that will be twenty five to forty more hours a month to chase his kids around, support his tennis coach wife, and go commune with trees.

Trees are much quieter and are much less judgmental. Good for him.