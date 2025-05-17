MCLAUGHLIN FILES WEEKENDER

“38…”

No, I didn’t see seashells forming the number “38” on the beach.

Thirty Eight is a special number to Katie and I as May 17 is our 38th anniversary. We were married in Mt. Ayr, Iowa by a pastor, Ed Kayl, who would become Bishop of the Iowa United Methodist Church.

Pastor Ed was a first class individual.

Katie and I have been through it all in our time together. We’ve lost three of our four parents in that time, her mother in fact who passed away in our home after spending the last six months of her life with us.

She was teaching and I was working from home and that allowed me to spend a lot of time with Dorothy, Katie’s mother. In the early stages of our marriage, I was “Whats-His-Name”, but she learned my name and learned to really love Shadow, our first Golden Retriever…she being a cat person, but Shadow being a “I’m gonna win you over, type person”.

Katie and I enjoyed that time. We raised two boys who have gone out and done great things with their lives. We’re not particularly close, and that’s one of our regrets.

We gave most of our lives together to our professional commitment to teaching and to education. She was a great teacher, great with kids of all stripes, and we complimented each other in those numerous times we taught together in the same school.

Lots of extended sons and daughters came from those years in school, some going back to 1974 when Katie taught in Guttenberg, Iowa to kick off her teaching career.

We always used our time on the road to go over school stuff, decompress, support each other, and strategize for the next day. Some people say that taking your work home with you is not healthy.

For us, it was lifegiving.

She was the ultimate coach’s wife and rode every crashing wave and up and down moment that went with 20–plus years of coaching basketball. When she was in the music business, I went to her concerts, plays, musicals, and contests.

Music plus Coaching? She loved basketball and football. I loved music, so the layers of our relationship always had a root in just how eclectic our interests were. It simply gave us more things to share, enjoy, and spend time together on.

Beginning with Shadow in 1997, the last twenty eight years of our lives have always included one to four dogs and one to three cats at one time or another. When our Golden Chance II died last June, it was the first time since 1997 that our house didn’t have a Golden.

We loved those times going to get each dog as a pup, usually from shelters, and quickly molding them into “McLaughlin Dogs”.

I love the fact that Katie and I have learned to love and understand each other more and better because of the dogs we have rescued, loved, lost and grieved for.

Katie has chosen our last three dogs—One Golden, our Lab/Staffy Ivanka and our border collie Elsa.

She should be the GM for the Chiefs. Her draft choices always turn out to be franchise players in our house.

As we get older, we lose a little bit of our freedom to the limits our bodies have put on us. Katie has had a particularly tough year with injury and illness, and twice, I nearly lost her.

The nine days she spent in the hospital in early February were a preview of what my life will be if I ever lose her.

Miserable. Small. Meaningless.

In our 38-years, we have been remarkable in that we’ve learned a lot, but the way we think, finish each others sentences, and how “to the mat” we’re willing to go if one of us is taken to the mat by someone outside our circle is epic.

She will always have my back. She will always love me, no matter how stupidly I act or how short and grouchy I get when I’m tired. She may not always agree with everything I write, but she’ll always “like” the post or step into the fray when the sausage making of opinion is underway.

She shows the same forbearance to me in this job as she did for the years when I was on the road at games, camps and tournaments.

You don’t put up with someone like me unless you really love someone. I am the luckiest man in the world.

Katie? I know she could have done better than me. And yet, here we are.

The older we get, as I said earlier, the smaller our worlds will get until it’s just her and I sitting two feet apart in recliners, watching episodes of “Yellowstone” or “Hudson and Rex”, and always, always, following “The Young and the Restless”, any Caitlin Clark game, and anytime Iowa plays football or basketball…no matter how hard it is to watch.

We’ve had a good life, and we’re not slowing down on that even, if we slow down. When it’s all said and done, I will say to her, “Have I told you I love you in the last five minutes?”

She’ll say, “yes, but I love you more.”

When I was a young(er) jerk, my response to that would have been, “Yep, always has to have the last word.”

Today, with age, wisdom, and forethought, I just let it go.

There’s no arguing with the truth. We love each other to the moon, and won’t need a Boeing Starliner to take us there or a Dragon X to rescue us when the Starliner gets a flat,

Heck, we might just stay there.

I love you honey. Happy 38th.