McLaughlin Files Weekender

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

Trump-Musk Feud spells out who the Big Dog really is

The Thursday news cycle blew up on X, legacy media and Talk Radio as Elon Musk opened fire on his friend, and titular boss, President Trump, and the spat raised the question.

Is this a “real” news story or something that ought to be covered by TMZ or “Entertainment Tonight”?

Let’s consider what happened…

Musk came into the Oval Office with a “mandate” from Trump to get under the hood of the “Deep State” and unwrap the tentacles of the now-famous “waste, fraud, and abuse” targets of discretionary spending throughout the government.

Musk assembled a cast of CEO’s, divergent thinkers, and 19-year-old “wunderkinds” and went to work on the Federal bureaucracy with a pick ax, a meat cleaver, and a sledgehammer.

The “shock and awe” approach uncovered, to date, $175 billion in recommended cuts, layoffs, employment freezes, and department “draw downs”, most significantly the Department of Education.

Many of the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) identified targets for cutting became snared in “lawfare” attempts by Progressive judges to do a Lilliputian “Gordian Knot” around Trump’s Gulliver, suggesting he had exceeded his powers as head of the executive branch.

Musk was omnipresent in campaign rallies, the Convention, cabinet meetings, and at Mar-A-Lago before the Inauguration, and the White House after.

He dropped $ 250 million in pocket change into Trump’s campaign coffers and by his 2022 purchase of Twitter, now “X” stifled Democrat control of social media, provided an accountability “counter-balance” to left-wing media, and got the truth out to voters before the election.

It brought together the world’s most powerful man and the world’s richest man in a coalition of power unseen in modern history.

The result? Musk’s stock in Tesla tanked, and his dealerships and Tesla owners around the country found their personal vehicles and sale inventory keyed, set on fire, or bombed.

Musk paid an enormous price for his critical, important, and undoubtedly unselfish 130-days of civil service as a “Special Government Employee”.

Musk was everywhere. Had input on everything. And he conducted himself in largely the same, “gloves off” way he does as CEO of Tesla or SpaceX….without filter, boundary, or limitation.

When you’re worth $ 554 billion, you can afford to take time off for special government service, but even Musk, as undaunted as he is on most everything, had a little flesh gnawed off his bones by the Democrats and the “Deep State” machine.

Enough flesh to hurt even the richest man in the world.

In the last 30 days, he recommended a preferred choice to lead the IRS. Another for the SEC, and his pet government agency, Jason Isaacman to lead NASA.

Trump listened politely, even asceding to Musk’s desire for Isaacman to head up the nation’s Space Agency.

While Musk worked on cutting government waste, fraud and abuse, Trump’s cadre of political and economic advisers worked to usher his “Big Beautiful Bill” to House Passage, and then conveyed to the Senate for reworking.

Trump’s Bill wraps up the largest share of his political agenda and promises made in the last campaign…Making permanent the 2017 tax cuts, no taxes on tips or overtime, tax credits for social security, money for CPS and ICE, and continued immigration work not just to shut down the border, but to expel the worst of the some 20 million illegal immigrants who flooded over Biden’s open border.

It also included money for the “Golden Dome” Missile Defense Shield, upgrading and retooling the military, and removing able-bodied people, and illegals not entitled to Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security from the federal entitlement rolls.

The current issue between Musk and Trump appeared to be Musk’s belief that Trump did not cut spending enough on the Big Beautiful Bill, a criticism shared by many in Congress in the House and on the Senate side.

The Bill is not a perfect bill. It is a good bill, and does the necessary things to put Trump’s signature agenda items into place.

Musk criticized it, then lambasted it, then threatened to primary GOP Senators and House members who voted for it.

As we spoke of in passing last week that those who want less Federal spending, the mandatory spending items of social net entitlements had to be addressed in the “reconciliation” style legislation currently in front of Congress.

For the real savings to take place, Rescission Bills just introduced this week to cut $9 billion in funding to USAID, and $400-million to another Progressive boondoggle, are the “trial balloons” Trump and his advisors are putting forward to test the real will of Congress, and in this case specifically, the Senate, to “cut the bloat”.

This spending is “discretionary”, meaning that it exists at the will of Congress and can be raised, lowered, or clawed back altogether and redeposited into the U.S. Treasury.

This is “making real” the work of DOGE and Musk, and he didn’t/doesn’t understand how that works. With a reputed IQ of more than 180, today’s clone of Henry Ford/Thomas Edison, is used to going against the grain and getting what he wants.

In his businesses, he acts as an “Army of One”.

But even in the “inner circle” of the most reform-oriented President in history, Musk is limited to his area of purview coming in and Trump, as powerful as any executive in the last 100 years, is still limited by the separation of powers, an aggressive, hostile Judiciary and a “slow-walking” Leviathan of the Federal Bureacracy with thousands of career employees who we know in Trump 1.0 either slow-walked or ignored his policy directives altogether.

It's being learned that the Bill, perhaps sticking in Musk’s craw because it will eliminate the EV tax credit that would benefit his stake in Tesla, may not even be the biggest fly in the ointment in the Most Powerful Bromance of all time.

Unnoticed to most in the news cycle two to three weeks ago, Trump withdrew the nomination of Issacman to head NASA, and that may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back between Musk and Trump.

After particularly nasty and public social media back and forth Thursday, whether for the benefit of the social media followers, or completely ignoring their existence altogether to have it out, harsh words were exchanged, and even a nasty little suggestion that Trump resides on the Epstein List of n’er-do-wells that flew on the Lolita Express to Epstein Island for all manner of hedonistic delights.

After twenty-four hours to absorb all of this in real time, two things have happened today.

One, Musk, who announced yesterday he was planning to decommission his Dragon-X spacecraft, which is, for now, the workhorse of transporting U.S. Astronauts back to the International Space Station, Musk walked back that announcement, citing the “good advice” of friends and colleagues.

The talk was that Musk and the White House were looking for an off-ramp of the conflict to try to “patch things up”. As of 11:00 AM Friday, Trump was declining to take Musk’s call, leaving that to White House aides to deal with.

Talking heads and pundits, with the exception of slathering Legacy Media practically wetting themselves at the prospect of trouble in paradise, who spent most of their time “what-iffing” as to the possibility of rapprochement between Democrats and Musk, identified where we’re really at.

If Musk is the world’s most powerful free-ranging chicken, Trump is like a Hungarian Kengal guardian dog. With some loud “woofing”, perhaps taking his ham-sized paws to hold Musk down and pluck a few feathers from his plume, Musk has learned a really important lesson.

Musk is a big deal, without a doubt. But DJT is the big dog, the biggest dog in the yard.

Trump taught him something about government…This ain’t X or Tesla, and there are forces bigger than you at work here.

Thanks for the good work, but stay in your lane. In the same vein as turning RFK Junior loose on Making America Healthy Again, Trump gave Musk a lot of rope, and gave RFK Jr. a lot of rope.

Do your job. Do THE job.

But never, ever forget this…Trump HAS the job, and he’s the biggest dog in the yard.

Musk and Trump may put it back together, although sitting together in the hot tub may be out for now.

But that will only happen if Musk remembers to let the Boss know that Musk knows who He is.